Premier Eye Care Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Meet Compliance Requirements

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification validates Premier Eye Care is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Premier Eye Care, a leading national managed eye care provider, today announced that its core platforms have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

“In today’s ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges,” said Lorna Taylor, CEO. “Premier’s HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification is evidence that we are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance.”

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization’s core implemented systems have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and are appropriately managing risk.

“HITRUST knows that, without a sufficient level of reliability, an assurance report doesn’t provide the requisite level of assurances as required to make important business decisions. That’s why we focus on producing the highest-quality reports available,” said Vincent Bennekers, Vice President of Quality, HITRUST. “The achievement of a HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification provides reliable assurances that Premier Eye Care is taking information risk management and compliance seriously.”

By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“Organizations like ours are continually under pressure to meet complex compliance and privacy requirements that include technical and process elements such as NIST and ISO,” said Jeff Nowak, CSO. “We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for data protection and information security by achieving HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification.”

This achievement places Premier Eye Care in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification.

“The HITRUST Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual,” said Dennis Poore, Security Officer. “The fact that we have achieved HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification attests to the high quality of our information risk management and compliance program.”

About Premier Eye Care

Premier Eye Care is a national managed eye care company headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Operating in 37 states and Puerto Rico, Premier is recognized by its partners as a national leader in providing quality, innovative and affordable solutions for managed medical and routine eye care. For more information, visit premiereyecare.net.

