Predicta’s AI Produces a Quick Parent Guide for Buying an EV for Christmas

With electric vehicles taking off, the choices are even more daunting. To help parents figure out which EV to get, Predicta (https://www.predicta.com/blog) put the task to its AI engine. Predicta looked at two electric vehicles with an MSRP under $30,000 that are often seen on the road: the Chevrolet Bolt and the Nissan Leaf. Predicta’s AI engine analyzed the vehicle features that people mention unprompted in their own words as they review their vehicles. The AI picked out 30 vehicle features it thought were important, then Predicta’s data scientists supplemented that with another 10 that could be helpful for car-buying parents.

People talked much more favorably about the Bolt overall, but there were areas where the vehicles are comparable in ways that are important for parents. Here’s what Predicta’s AI found:

3 ways in which the Bolt and Leaf are even

Comfort: Leaf and the Bolt owners speak more positively than other EV owners about how comfortable they are in their vehicle.

Safety: The AI analysis showed no significant difference in how Leaf and Bolt owners felt about the safety of their vehicle.

Reliability: Customer perception of reliability does not vary much between these two vehicles.

3 ways in which the Bolt stands out vs. the Leaf

Battery: The Bolt’s battery range is quite a bit more than the Leaf’s.

Value: The Bolt’s MSRP of $25,600 is a few thousand dollars less than the Leaf’s, leading customers to speak more positively about its bang for the buck.

Acceleration: The Bolt goes from 0-60 about 1.5 seconds faster than the Leaf.

If you’re a parent looking for an EV for a holiday gift, you’ve got some great choices – by going electric you can enjoy a win-win!

