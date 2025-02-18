Precursor Launches First-Ever Project Development and Advisory Platform to Scale Critical First-of-a-Kind Projects

Led by infrastructure veterans with $30B+ track record, the new firm helps breakthrough energy and industrial technologies scale from pilot to commercial deployment

"Without rapid deployment of innovative industrial infrastructure – from gigawatt-scale clean power to next-generation batteries – America will fall behind in the economic race to own global energy and industrial markets," said David Yeh, Precursor founder and former White House infrastructure lead. "The hardest, yet most crucial step is getting that first commercial-scale project successfully built and operating. We are the first firm designed to be a guide for the next generation of 'Teslas' on their journey from pilot to FOAK to mass deployment."

Precursor brings together an unparalleled team of infrastructure veterans with over a century of experience developing, financing, and building landmark infrastructure. Precursor’s collective track record includes deploying over $30 billion in revolutionary projects and technology companies. These projects have helped spark the electrification of transport, the growth of the US utility-scale solar sector, and the geothermal and nuclear renaissance. Signature efforts include:

$495M DOE loan for Tesla's first EV manufacturing facility

$12B DOE loan for Vogtle, first new US nuclear plant in 30 years

NET Power’s 300MW clean, firm power FOAK project

"First-of-a-kind projects are where breakthrough energy technologies fail or flourish," said Paul McDonough, Precursor partner and developer of NET Power's FOAK deployment. "After 40 years of bending steel and pouring concrete, I've seen firsthand how proper project development and execution can mean the difference between a billion dollar success and catastrophic failure. Our mission is to ensure promising climate technologies don't die in the valley between innovation and scaled deployment."

Precursor is designed to be the fractional “Chief FOAK Officer” for the next generation of energy and industry technology innovators, and functions as an advisor, mentor, and execution partner for our clients’ most critical company and project priorities. Engagements include developing bankable business models, derisking early projects, developing innovative financing including non-dilutive and strategic capital, securing creditworthy commercial agreements, and leading end-to-end project execution.

The firm’s leadership team includes David Yeh, 30-year climate veteran, investor, and FOAK leader; Dong Kim, former Deputy Director and Chief Engineer at DOE's Loan Programs Office; Bernie Yoo, deep tech operator and exited founder; Paul McDonough, 40-year NET Power and infrastructure veteran; and Michael Walton, an energy transition expert with decades of development experience.

Precursor's launch comes at a critical time for new industrial tech deployment. Recent years have made clear that FOAK execution is existential for deeptech companies. While successful industrial scale-ups at companies like Fervo and Solugen have driven remarkable returns, companies like NorthVolt have entered bankruptcy despite significant funding, demonstrating how even well-funded ventures can falter without proper infrastructure development and finance expertise.

“Scaling first-of-a-kind projects isn’t just about innovation—it’s about execution and having the right partners. David and the team at Precursor bring what matters most to companies like ours: real experience in taking projects from pilot to commercial success. As we expand industrial-scale lithium-ion battery recycling, we value Precursor as a trusted advisor in navigating the complexities of scaling technologies,” said David Fauvre, Co-Founder at Blue Whale Materials.

Precursor is actively looking to partner with the next generation of energy and industrial innovators. For more information, visit Precursor.earth.

