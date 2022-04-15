Precisely Announces New SaaS Option for Industry-Leading SAP Automation Solutions

Precisely Automate (formerly Winshuttle) customers can now automate complex, data-intensive SAP processes in the cloud

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced the release of a single-tenant SaaS deployment model for its Automate Evolve and Automate Studio Manager products. This is the latest in a series of significant innovations made to the Precisely Automate product family since the acquisition of Winshuttle in 2021, including portal and API capabilities launched last fall.

The single-tenant SaaS offering will help simplify customers’ IT environments while still delivering the benefits of automating complex SAP processes. For IT organizations, the Automate Evolve and Automate Studio Manager SaaS offerings eliminate most on-premises server-based application management, hardware and maintenance costs while delivering consistent, reliable system uptime, access and software updates.

“Process automation is essential in improving data quality at the source, providing greater consistency, and, ultimately, putting our customer on the right path for achieving data integrity,” said Anjan Kundavaram, Chief Product Officer at Precisely. “These latest updates to the Precisely Automate family underline our ongoing commitment to supporting our customers on their cloud transformation journey.”

The release also expands the international reach of Precisely Automate products with the launch of Japanese language versions, as well as launching new support for Google single sign-on (SSO).

“Many of our customers are moving to a cloud-first stance for their IT operations,” said John Reda, Senior Vice President – Product Management at Precisely. “This new deployment offering provides the opportunity to adopt our industry-leading SAP automation capabilities directly in-line with their strategic objectives.”

