<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Pre-Registration Opens for Chiplet Summit
Business Wire

Pre-Registration Opens for Chiplet Summit

di Business Wire

Chiplets Shorten Chip Design Cycles

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chiplet Summit opens pre-registration today for its first annual event. It will occur on January 24-26 at the Doubletree by Hilton San Jose. Hundreds of registrants and many key exhibitors will be at the first showcase for chiplet technology, the latest approach for developing state-of-the-art chips. All leading chip makers have adopted chiplets as their approach to making devices at process nodes of 5 nm and below.

The event will cover the latest architectures, development methods, and applications. Expert panels will discuss best choices, likely breakthroughs, and long-term trends. Industry-leading keynotes offer designers the insight they need into trends and roadmaps. Speakers represent Intel, Applied Materials, Corigine, Silicon Catalyst (discussing the $60B US Chips Program), and Open Compute Platform (OCP).

“Chiplets reduce the time it takes new designs to reach the market. They combine the latest logic processes with established drop-in functions,” said Chuck Sobey, Summit General Chair. “The entire chiplet ecosystem will meet at the Summit to help designers make the right decisions for current projects and be ready for future demands.”

Supporting Resources

To discuss sponsoring and exhibiting, contact:

Elizabeth Leventhal,

Exhibit Sales Manager

Elizabeth@ChipletSummit.com
+1.760.809.5755

To ask about the program, contact:

Lance Leventhal,

Program Chairperson

Lance@ChipletSummit.com
+1.858.756.3327

About Chiplet Summit

Chiplet Summit, produced by Semper Technologies, showcases the mainstream applications, key technologies, and leading vendors that are driving the rapidly expanding chiplet market. It is the first event featuring the trends, innovations, and influencers driving the adoption of chiplets in demanding processor, coprocessor, memory, communications, and AI/ML applications.

Contacts

Elizabeth Leventhal

+1.760.809.5755

Press@ChipletSummit.com

Articoli correlati

Entera Strengthens Leadership Team With The Hire of Mark Bell as Senior Vice President of Marketing

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#lifeatentera--Entera, the leading SaaS platform for single-family real estate investors, announced today the appointment of...
Continua a leggere

Follett School Solutions and Access-It Software Joining Forces

Business Wire Business Wire -
Bringing Together Market Leaders in Grades K-12 Library Automation McHENRY, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Follett School Solutions (Follett), the leading provider of K-12...
Continua a leggere

Lattice Wins 2022 Global Semiconductor Alliance Award

Business Wire Business Wire -
‒ Named ‘Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Award’ for third consecutive year ‒ HILLSBORO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$LSCC #FPGA--Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC),...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Entera Strengthens Leadership Team With The Hire of Mark Bell as Senior Vice President...

Business Wire