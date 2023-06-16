Praxent Named a Top 10 Best Place to Work in Financial Technology

Company acknowledged by Arizent and Best Companies Group for dynamic workplace, culture of trust

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Praxent, a fintech product agency with more than two decades of experience, has been recognized as a 2023 Best Place to Work in Financial Technology by Arizent and Best Companies Group. The company ranked 8th out of 50 companies, up from 36th last year.

Praxent was acknowledged for its passion for innovation, focus on core values and client intimacy-led approach, helping deliver over 400 digital innovation projects for clients. Built on a culture of trust and accountability, the company intentionally invests into its employees, unlocking potential through training, professional development, consistent recognition and remote team engagement. This unique workplace environment has resulted in a 4.8/5 star GlassDoor rating with a 99% CEO approval rating.

“At Praxent, we’ve worked hard to build an engaged, energized and creative team; that’s why a culture built upon and maintained by core values and trust is so important to us,” said Tim Hamilton, CEO of Praxent. “It is rewarding to see this dedication pay off with strong employee satisfaction. We’re proud to be named a top 10 Best Place to Work in Financial Technology, joining other leaders who are also working hard to improve and drive innovation in the industry.”

Praxent is creating meaningful change, accelerating innovation within financial services. The firm recently launched a wealth accelerator kit, allowing wealth management companies to expedite time to market by 16 weeks and save over $150k of custom development. Praxent plans to extend this concept to other areas of financial services to enable wider innovation; additional accelerator kits are currently in development.

