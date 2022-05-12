Praetorian Named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces List 2022

Austin-based Company Recognized for Excellence in Creating an Exceptional Workplace and Company Culture

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Praetorian, a leading offensive security company, today announced that it was named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces list for 2022. This year’s Best Workplaces list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether teams are operating in person or remotely.

“The now 10-year success of our company is the direct result of our amazing team,” said Nathan Sportsman, CEO of Praetorian. “Our commitment to creating an impact as large as craters—through challenging work, talent density, and amazing culture—serves as our north star in attracting and retaining the best people. I am incredibly proud of this team and this well-deserved recognition.”

Praetorian is the developer of Chariot, the cybersecurity industry’s first total attack lifecycle solution featuring an intelligent attack surface management (ASM) platform and offensive security managed service. Using automation and artificial intelligence (AI), the Chariot platform identifies attack surface exposure points using both outside-in (adversarial) and inside-out (cloud-integration) knowledge to prioritize real risk. Praetorian’s “red team” experts then extend the technology by emulating the latest attack techniques to validate compromise paths and integrate seamlessly into customer enterprise security teams to eliminate false positives and speed risk mitigation. The combination of Praetorian’s security engineering and expertise enables overburdened security teams facing talent shortages and rapidly changing internet-based environments to identify, attack, detect and prevent real compromises within minutes.

Praetorian is among 475 other honorees who were selected out of thousands of submissions based on the quality of employee responses to an independent survey conducted by Quantum Workplace. Submissions were evaluated across a wide variety of topics, including company culture, management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth.

The honorees selected this year best-represented dedication to “redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic,” according to Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture.

The following are some of the anonymous reviews collected by the Inc. Best Workplaces administered employee survey:

“The leadership at Praetorian is very transparent, I always know what organization priorities are. They make excellent long-term strategic decisions that are good both for the company AND its employees – very much a win-win for everyone.”

“My coworkers are brilliant, everyone is highly motivated, and there’s constantly cool work being done by everyone at the company. This shop is exactly what I’ve wished some other places I worked at were like.”

“I’ve been at Praetorian a relatively long time. Given that time it’s easy to take for granted all the things that make this place special – I genuinely enjoy and trust my coworkers. We make significant impacts in helping our clients and thereby make the world a safer place.”

“I am treated like an individual, valued person. I have massive flexibility in my hours and how I get my work done. The metrics for success are clear and fair. My compensation and benefits are extremely generous. The negatives are minor nit-picks relative to the benefits of working here.”

Inc. magazine published its sixth-annual list of Best Workplaces 2022 award winners this week on its website and will also publish an extensive Best Workplaces feature article on May 17 for its May/June issue.

