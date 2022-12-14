PQE Group and Techniconsult Group: a Strategic Alliance to Provide Strategic Consulting in the Life Science Industry

FLORENCE, Italy–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#consultingcompany—PQE Group, a multinational consulting corporation operating on the side of Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Quality, and Techniconsult Group, an engineering company, are both leaders in the Life Science industry and have signed a cross-holding agreement, strengthening their presence on the national and international market. The partnership brings together two matchless companies holding the market’s high spot.

Both companies are Italian excellences from Tuscany and family-run businesses with numerous points in common. Their goal is to make their skills and expertise available to clients and the Pharmaceutical industry for successful engineering integrated projects, becoming a point of attraction for worldwide talents and companies. The Companies also pay particular attention to the values they share, with an emphasis on CSR activities and the well-being of their workforce, which counts 2000 people worldwide, of which 1000 are in Italy.

Techniconsult Group, founded in Florence in 1987, is becoming a benefit company, with a turnover of 27 million euros (+36% compared to 2021). The company has been supporting its clients for over 30 years in the design, management, and building of pharmaceutical facilities, studying and applying efficient and smart engineering solutions through a flexible approach.

Techniconsult’s model integrates perfectly with the know-how developed by PQE, a giant consulting company for the Pharma industry, with a turnover prediction for 2022 of more than 90 millions euro (+68% compared to 2021). Thanks to its international reach and reputation, it has brought the Made in Italy brand to the world. The financial maneuver that the companies have agreed on consists of shares exchanges that will deeply integrate the two companies with the goal of growing together.

This operation is part of the PQE Federation path, a concept internally developed by PQE Group founder Gilda D’Incerti, which aims to create a global network with vertical specializations in the Pharma industry that are able to offer its clients integrated and complementary solutions. The same reasoning has been adopted by Techniconsult Group owners Rosario Lo Presti and Pier Angelo Galligani, who, in the last years, have signed various agreements in Italy and other countries to secure the position of their company as a first-class vendor in the Pharmaceutical field.

Laura Piccioli – PQE Group – pressoffice@pqegroup.com