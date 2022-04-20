PP Telecommunication Ties Up with Juniper Networks to Advance Digital Transformation in East Malaysia

A Juniper powered network will offer consumers and enterprises in East Malaysia with effective and reliable connectivity to scale

SARAWAK, Malaysia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that it has been selected by PP Telecommunication Sdn. Bhd. (PPTEL), a leading network service provider based in Sarawak, to provide solutions to build a new core network that will support its growth plans. This network will provide the foundation to help PPTEL meet the demand for critical high-speed internet connectivity, enabling consumers and businesses access to richer digital experiences and services.

The move also comes as Sarawak, the largest state in East Malaysia, prepares to undergo major changes to its digital infrastructure as part of the Sarawak Multimedia Authority’s (SMA) plans to fast track the state’s digital economy.

PPTEL’s infrastructure puts the company in a unique position to support these plans – the company relies on submarine cables from strategic locations in the region to drive latency down while keeping services efficient and cost-effective. PPTEL is also building the first Tier IV data center in East Malaysia, a testament to the company’s commitment to delivering effective, scalable and flexible services that will drive Sarawak’s digital economy.

To better support Sarawak’s digital economy goals and PPTEL’s own plans to expand its services to Southeast Asia, the service provider selected Juniper’s routing and switching solutions to build its new core network. Juniper’s MX Series Universal Routing Platforms and QFX Series Switches will deliver industry-leading system capacity, density, security and performance.

PPTEL’s Juniper powered network, in combination with its BaSICS Cable System, will enable the service provider to provide high-quality, low-latency connectivity to consumers and businesses in Sarawak and Southeast Asia. Furthermore, with 5G on the horizon, the solutions offered by Juniper will enable PPTEL to scale their network efficiently and ensure that consumers and businesses are able to fully harness the benefits of 5G connectivity from providing high-volume streaming content and new digital experiences to unlocking business opportunities.

Supporting Quotes:

“There are numerous opportunities for Sarawak to advance in its digital transformation, and we are excited to partner with Juniper Networks in this journey. As Sarawak and the rest of Malaysia prepare for 5G, it is critical that our infrastructure is innovative and ahead of the curve to deliver the network experiences we desire. Juniper has long been recognized as a market leader in this space, and through our continued collaboration, we hope to provide enterprises and consumers with a networking experience unlike any other.”

– Jonathan Smith, CEO, PP Telecommunication Sdn. Bhd.

“We are thrilled to partner with PP Telecommunication in their network transformation journey that will support Sarawak’s digital economy. PPTEL has always played an important role in the advancement of networking in Malaysia. Through Juniper’s experience-first networking approach, we are committed to helping PPTEL ensure that enterprises and consumers in Sarawak and beyond become better connected and are ready to take on digitalization.”

– Perry Sui, Senior Director, ASEAN & Taiwan, Juniper Networks

