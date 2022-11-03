<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire PowerSchool to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media,...
Business Wire

PowerSchool to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media, and Telecommunications Conference

di Business Wire

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) (“PowerSchool” or the “Company”), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced that CFO Eric Shander will participate in a fireside chat at the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media, and Telecommunications “TIMT” Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York City on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 7:35 a.m. PT / 10:35 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on PowerSchool’s Investor Relations website. An archive of the webcast will also be available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments, and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including over 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in over 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

PWSC-F

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Shane Harrison

investor.relations@PowerSchool.com
855-707-5100

Media Contact:
Kari Sherrodd

public.relations@powerschool.com
206-295-2826

Articoli correlati

11:11 Systems Completes Acquisitions of Sungard Availability Services’ Recovery Business and Cloud Managed Services Business

Business Wire Business Wire -
Merged Businesses Add to 11:11's Suite of Market Leading Cloud, Connectivity and Security Solutions FAIRFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#PE--11:11 Systems (“11:11”), a...
Continua a leggere

Mogo Schedules Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mogo Inc. (TSX:MOGO) (NASDAQ:MOGO) (“Mogo” or the “Company”), a digital payments and financial technology company, today...
Continua a leggere

Sungard AS Successfully Completes Transactions with 11:11 Systems and 365 Data Centers

Business Wire Business Wire -
WAYNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sungard Availability Services (“Sungard AS”) today announced the successful completion of the previously announced Asset Purchase Agreements...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

11:11 Systems Completes Acquisitions of Sungard Availability Services’ Recovery Business and Cloud Managed Services...

Business Wire