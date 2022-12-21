<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
PowerSchool to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) (“PowerSchool” or the “Company”), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York, NY, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on PowerSchool’s Investor Relations website. An archive of the webcast will also be available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments, and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including over 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in over 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Shane Harrison

investor.relations@PowerSchool.com
855-707-5100

Media Contact:
Beth Keebler

public.relations@powerschool.com
503-702-4230

