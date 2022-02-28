Home Business Wire PowerSchool to Present at Jefferies’ Online Education Summit on March 14, 2022
PowerSchool to Present at Jefferies’ Online Education Summit on March 14, 2022

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) (“PowerSchool” or the “Company”), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced that CEO Hardeep Gulati will participate in a virtual fireside chat at Jefferies’ Online Education / e-Learning Summit on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on PowerSchool’s Investor Relations website. An archive of the webcast will also be available for 30 days following the live presentation.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 13,000 customers, including over 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in over 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

