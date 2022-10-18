<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
PowerSchool to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 7, 2022

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) (“PowerSchool” or the “Company”), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, on Monday, November 7, 2022, following the close of the U.S. markets.

PowerSchool CEO Hardeep Gulati and CFO Eric Shander will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on November 7, 2022. Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through PowerSchool’s Investor Relations website. An archived webcast will be made available shortly after the conference call ends.

Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-855-327-6837 (USA) or 1-631-891-4304 (International) by referencing conference ID 10020512. The telephone replay will be available from 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time (8:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on November 7, 2022, through November 14, 2022, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and referencing the replay passcode 10020512.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments, and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Shane Harrison

investor.relations@PowerSchool.com
855-707-5100

Media Contact:
Kari Sherrodd

public.relations@PowerSchool.com
206-295-2826

