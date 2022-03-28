PowerSchool Recognized with Six Stevie® Awards for Ongoing Commitment to Customer Support and Service

For second consecutive year PowerSchool receives Stevie® Awards for Sales and Customer Service

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, announced today it has been recognized for its ongoing commitment to customer support and service with six Stevie® Awards. This is the second consecutive year PowerSchool has been recognized by the Stevie® Awards, along with the company’s first time receiving two Gold Stevie® Awards for the Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year – Technology Industries and Innovation in Customer Service – Computer Industries categories. PowerSchool’s Gold Stevie® Award recognitions resulted from the company’s Customer Support and Professional Services teams’ ongoing efforts assisting customers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and getting them ready for digital transformation beyond the pandemic.

“Along with our suite of leading education technology solutions, PowerSchool’s commitment to customer support and service are another reason why PowerSchool continues to receive notable industry accolades,” said Maulik Datanwala, PowerSchool Chief Operating Officer. “Our team members’ dedication has empowered administrators and educators across the U.S. and it’s great to see that be recognized.”

Over the past year, PowerSchool’s Professional Services team leveraged new enablement processes to cross-train and re-deploy resources in real-time, all while meeting the demand for remote, hybrid, or in-person learning. Similarly, PowerSchool’s Customer Support team implemented various tools and systems to grow engagement, including a Mentors program to recognize active members of the PowerSchool Community, the development of an Ideas Portal for enhancement requests, and digital chatbot to provide quick answers to frequently asked questions, among other developments.

Along with its Gold Stevie® Award designations, PowerSchool was recognized in multiple other Stevie® Award categories including:

Best Customer Engagement Initiative (Silver Stevie Award)

Best Use of Technology in Customer Service – Computer Industries (Silver Stevie Award)

Customer Service Training Team of the Year – External – Technology Industries (Bronze Stevie Award)

Customer Service Training or Coaching Program of the Year – Technology Industries (Bronze Stevie Award)

The Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie® Awards organizes eight of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Details about the Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 14,000 customers, including over 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in over 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., Thought Leadership Leverage, and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

