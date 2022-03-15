PowerSchool Named Among World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company

PowerSchool recognized for providing mission critical tools to educators throughout COVID-19 pandemic

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, has been named to the list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company. The World’s Most Innovative Companies 2022 honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture.

PowerSchool’s acquisition of college and career readiness platform Naviance and updates made to its Unified Classroom® were recognized for offering a comprehensive suite of solutions that integrate PowerSchool’s learning management system, Schoology Learning®, and student information systems to help streamline everything educators and school administrators oversee from attendance to student performance data.

“PowerSchool is honored to be recognized by Fast Company for our innovative approach to provide transformative solutions to help move education forward,” said Hardeep Gulati, CEO of PowerSchool. “This honor is a testament to our whole team’s commitment to provide an industry first comprehensive unified platform addressing the most critical needs of K12 districts. We are in a unique position to bring personalized learning, factoring in whole child insights and empowering educators, to help every student realize their full potential.”

Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process. The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

“The world’s most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they’re fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions,” said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

In tandem with PowerSchool’s recognition by Fast Company, PowerSchool was recently recognized by Tech & Learning and Sacramento Business Journal in their Awards of Excellence: Best Of Awards Program and Innovation Awards program. Tech & Learning selected PowerSchool’s full product suite and PowerSchool Unified Classroom® platforms for its Best of 2021 category, citing the company’s exceptional support for teachers and students with unified technology throughout the pandemic.

The Sacramento Business Journal’s Sacramento Region Innovation Awards named PowerSchool its Pandemic Pivot winner for its overall efforts helping to ensure teaching and learning could continue throughout blended learning environments.





