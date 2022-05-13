PowerSchool Integrates Leading Tool for Teacher Support, The Danielson Group’s Framework for Teaching, Into Its Talent Product

The Danielson Group’s Framework for Teaching is Now Supported in PowerSchool Unified Talent™ Perform Giving Districts More Options for Fair Evaluations and Personalized Professional Development for Teachers

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced it has integrated the Danielson Group’s Framework for Teaching within PowerSchool’s Unified Talent™ Perform, a leading online evaluation solution that helps digitally facilitate K-12 employee evaluations.

Providing clear, unbiased, and actionable feedback is key to supporting educators and one of the most important ways to retain effective educators. With PowerSchool’s new integration of the Framework for Teaching within Unified Talent™ Perform, administrators can easily implement it in an online tool that eases administrative burdens by as much as 80% while providing fair and actionable feedback for teachers.

“We’re always looking to better support administrators and educators with collaborative tools to reach their full potential,” said Marcy Daniel, Chief Product Officer of PowerSchool. “Our goal was to elevate our existing systems’ evaluation processes. With the Framework for Teaching now within PowerSchool’s Unified Talent Perform, we’ve given districts even more choices for supporting their teachers with helpful, and transparent evaluations in a centralized location.”

PowerSchool Unified Talent™ Perform supports rubric-driven evaluations and with the addition of the Framework for Teaching, the solution further simplifies the complex task of evaluating teaching by defining a combination of desired knowledge, skills, and disposition characteristics. These comprehensive evaluations will provide more actionable feedback to result in faster evaluations allowing teachers and principals to spend more time supporting students.

Turning evaluation data into action, PowerSchool Unified Talent™ Perform guides personalized professional development. The increased amount of data available to teachers will provide even more personalized feedback and development opportunities. With direct integration into PowerSchool Unified Talent™ Professional Learning, there is a smooth transition from identifying opportunities for growth to recommending a course of action without leaving the digital evaluation workflow. Teachers who receive fair and transparent evaluations with actionable steps to increase their professional development are more likely to stay with a district longer, reducing turnover and increasing retention.

"Our vision is that the Framework for Teaching helps teachers realize their full potential and provide safe, supportive, and challenging learning environments in which students thrive,” said Jim Furman, Ph.D., Executive Director, Danielson Group. “The inclusion of the Framework within PowerSchool's software will further the work that administrators do to provide feedback and support to their teachers, and help establish professional learning priorities for districts, schools, teams, and individuals."

For more information about PowerSchool’s Unified Talent™ Perform solution, visit www.powerschool.com/solutions/unified-talent/teacher-evaluation/.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments, and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 14,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

PWSC-C

Contacts

Melissa Wenzel



public.relations@powerschool.com

(916) 908-8947