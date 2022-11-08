PowerSchool Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

PowerSchool delivers third quarter Revenue within guidance and reiterates the increased full-year guidance from last quarter

Adjusted EBITDA* exceeds guidance for the quarter, achieving a 32% margin; guidance raised for the full year

Subscriptions and Support revenue reaches $137.1 million in the third quarter of 2022, representing growth of 10% year-over-year

ARR* increases 11% year-over-year to $585.4 million as of September 30, 2022

NRR* reaches 108.7% as of September 30, 2022, increasing 140 basis points on a sequential quarterly basis

Net loss margin improves 170 basis points on a sequential quarterly basis

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) (“PowerSchool” or the “Company”), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“We are thrilled with our results in the third quarter, particularly with our revenue retention and profitability. Our ARR grew 11% over the prior year as record renewals and continued cross-selling momentum drove significant NRR growth. Our Adjusted EBITDA margin improved as we benefit from the consistent scaling of our predictable revenue streams over our operational base,” said Hardeep Gulati, PowerSchool CEO. “We are pleased with the strength and resilience of our addressable markets, as demonstrated through our growing pipeline and demand for our differentiated unified platform of best-in-class solutions. This platform puts us in a unique position to provide mission critical solutions that help districts manage their current challenges, such as addressing teacher shortages through our talent management solutions, improving learning loss with our analytics and MTSS solutions, and enabling secure teacher-student-parent collaboration using our student solutions.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue was $162.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Subscriptions and Support revenues were $137.1 million, up 10% year-over-year.

Gross Profit was $92.6 million, or 57% of total revenue, and Adjusted Gross Profit* was $111.1 million, or 68% of total revenue.

Net loss was $3.9 million, or negative 2% of total revenue, and non-GAAP net income* was $41.9 million or 26% of total revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $52.2 million, or 32% of total revenue.

GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.02 on 158.8 million shares of Class A common stock outstanding. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share* was $0.21 on 199.0 million shares of Class A common stock outstanding.

Net cash flow from operations was $187.1 million, and free cash flow* was $174.1 million.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)* was $585.4 million, up 11% year-over-year, and Net Revenue Retention Rate (NRR)* was 108.7%, up 140 basis points quarter-over-quarter.

* Definitions of the key business metrics and the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release and reconciliations of such measures to the most closely comparable GAAP measures are included below under the headings “Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics” and “Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Recent Business Highlights

Expanding Footprint: Recorded nearly 500 new logo and cross-sell transactions in the quarter, including several sizable wins for our Student Information System, Unified Analytics, and Learning Management System products.

Recorded nearly 500 new logo and cross-sell transactions in the quarter, including several sizable wins for our Student Information System, Unified Analytics, and Learning Management System products. Leader in Virtual Learning: Online education leader Stride, Inc. purchased PowerSchool’s Student Information System and Enrollment solutions during the third quarter, which, when combined with PowerSchool’s other online-focused customers, positions PowerSchool as the leader in providing mission-critical solutions to the growing online K-12 schooling market.

Online education leader Stride, Inc. purchased PowerSchool’s Student Information System and Enrollment solutions during the third quarter, which, when combined with PowerSchool’s other online-focused customers, positions PowerSchool as the leader in providing mission-critical solutions to the growing online K-12 schooling market. Enabling Back-to-School: Completed over 1,750 new product go-lives that prepared schools and districts to be ready for the 2022-2023 school year.

Completed over 1,750 new product go-lives that prepared schools and districts to be ready for the 2022-2023 school year. Awards: Received three awards from Tech & Learning’s Awards of Excellence program, “The Best Tools for Back to School,” one each for PowerSchool’s Unified Classroom, Unified Talent, and Naviance products.

Received three awards from Tech & Learning’s Awards of Excellence program, “The Best Tools for Back to School,” one each for PowerSchool’s Unified Classroom, Unified Talent, and Naviance products. Thought Leadership Driving Demand: Released the 2022-2023 edition of the Education Focus Report, a deep analysis on the perspectives of over 3,500 educators that delivers insights to educators and district leaders on trends, priorities, and best-practices in the K-12 education space.

Released the 2022-2023 edition of the Education Focus Report, a deep analysis on the perspectives of over 3,500 educators that delivers insights to educators and district leaders on trends, priorities, and best-practices in the K-12 education space. Enriching Our Community: Employees donated nearly 2,000 volunteer hours as part of PowerSchool’s Volunteer Paid Time Off program and PowerSchool’s signature back-to-school social impact events. Also donated over 150 school supplies-filled backpacks to elementary school students via three community partner organizations.

Employees donated nearly 2,000 volunteer hours as part of PowerSchool’s Volunteer Paid Time Off program and PowerSchool’s signature back-to-school social impact events. Also donated over 150 school supplies-filled backpacks to elementary school students via three community partner organizations. Leadership: Promoted CFO Eric Shander to the role of President & CFO, adding oversight of PowerSchool’s customer renewal operations to his exemplary leadership of finance, accounting, human resources, investor relations, and IT. Also added new Chief Revenue Officer Tony Kender, who brings 30+ of experience in building scaled global sales organizations, most recently as CRO at FinancialForce and SVP and GM at Oracle.

Commenting on the Company’s financial results, Eric Shander, PowerSchool President & CFO, added, “We are pleased to see our results fulfilling our raised expectations. In the first nine months of 2022, we delivered 14% year-over-year revenue growth and 31% Adjusted EBITDA margins, which are significantly ahead of the long-term targets we laid out during our IPO. Our strategy execution, operational discipline, and opportunistic investment in technology is positioning our customers, our company, and our shareholders for long-term success.”

Financial Outlook

The Company currently expects the following results:

Fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022 (in millions)

Total revenue $161 to $164 Adjusted EBITDA * $48 to $51

Year ending December 31, 2022 (in millions)

Total revenue $631 to $634 Adjusted EBITDA * $192 to $195

* Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure was not reconciled to net loss, the most closely comparable GAAP financial measure because net loss is not accessible on a forward-looking basis. The Company is unable to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net loss without unreasonable efforts because the Company is currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact net loss for these periods but would not impact Adjusted EBITDA. Such items include stock-based compensation charges, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangible assets, severance, and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on net loss. The foregoing financial outlook reflects the Company’s expectations as of today’s date. Given the number of risk factors, uncertainties and assumptions discussed below, actual results may differ materially. The Company does not intend to update its financial outlook until its next quarterly results announcement.

Important disclosures in this earnings release about and reconciliations of historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most closely comparable GAAP measures are provided below under “Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on November 7, 2022. Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through PowerSchool’s Investor Relations website. An archived webcast will be made available shortly after the conference call ends.

Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-855-327-6837 (USA) or 1-631-891-4304 (International) by referencing conference ID 10020512. The telephone replay will be available from 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time (8:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on November 7, 2022, through November 14, 2022, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and referencing the replay passcode 10020512.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments, and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including over 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in over 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including our financial outlook and descriptions of our business plan and strategies. Forward-looking statements are based on PowerSchool management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, them. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “can have,” “likely,” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: potential effects on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic; our history of cumulative losses; competition; our ability to attract new customers on a cost-effective basis and the extent to which existing customers renew and upgrade their subscriptions; our ability to sustain and expand revenues, maintain profitability, and to effectively manage our anticipated growth; our ability to retain, hire and integrate skilled personnel including our senior management team; our ability to identify acquisition targets and to successfully integrate and operate acquired businesses; our ability to maintain and expand our strategic relationships with third parties, including with state and local government entities; the seasonality of our sales and customer growth; our reliance on third-party software and intellectual property licenses; our ability to obtain, maintain, protect and enforce intellectual property protection for our current and future solutions; the impact of potential information technology or data security breaches or other cyber-attacks or other disruptions; and the other factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Copies of such filing may be obtained from the Company or the SEC.

We caution you that the factors referenced above may not contain all of the factors that are important to you. In addition, we cannot assure you that we will realize the results or developments we expect or anticipate or, even if substantially realized, that they will result in the consequences or affect us or our operations in the way we expect. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics

Annualized Recurring Revenue (“ARR”)

ARR represents the annualized value of all recurring contracts as of the end of the period. ARR mitigates fluctuations due to seasonality, contract term, one-time discounts given to help customers meet their budgetary and cash flow needs, and the sales mix for recurring and non-recurring revenue. ARR does not have any standardized meaning and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items. ARR is not a forecast, and the active contracts at the end of a reporting period used in calculating ARR may or may not be extended or renewed by our customers.

Net Revenue Retention Rate (“NRR”)

We believe that our ability to retain and grow recurring revenues from our existing customers over time strengthens the stability and predictability of our revenue base and is reflective of the value we deliver to them through upselling and cross selling our solution portfolio. We assess our performance in this area using a metric we refer to as Net Revenue Retention Rate (“NRR”). For the purposes of calculating NRR, we exclude from our calculation of NRR any changes in ARR attributable to Intersect customers, as this product is sold through our channel partnership with EAB Global, Inc. and is pursuant to annual revenue minimums, therefore the business will not be managed based on NRR. We calculate our dollar-based NRR as of the end of a reporting period as follows:

Denominator. We measure ARR as of the last day of the prior year comparative reporting period.

Numerator. We measure ARR from renewed and new sale opportunities booked as of the last day of the current reporting period from customers with associated ARR as of the last day of the prior year comparative reporting period.

The quotient obtained from this calculation is our dollar-based net revenue retention rate. Our NRR provides insight into the impact on current year recurring revenues of expanding adoption of our solutions by our existing customers during the current period. Our NRR is subject to adjustments for acquisitions, consolidations, spin-offs and other market activity.

Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for analytical and supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. A reconciliation is provided below for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Gross Profit: Adjusted Gross Profit is a supplemental measure of operating performance that is not made under GAAP and that does not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to gross profit, as determined in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted Gross Profit as gross profit, adjusted for depreciation, share-based compensation expense and the related employer payroll tax, restructuring and acquisition-related expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and capitalized product development costs. We use Adjusted Gross Profit to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget, and to develop short-term and long-term operating plans. We believe that Adjusted Gross Profit is a useful measure to us and to our investors because it provides consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and between fiscal periods, as the metric generally eliminates the effects of the variability of depreciation, share-based compensation, restructuring expense, acquisition-related expenses, and amortization of acquired intangibles and capitalized product development costs from period to period, which may fluctuate for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. We believe that the use of this measure enables us to more effectively evaluate our performance period-over-period and relative to our competitors.

Non-GAAP Net Income (loss), Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue and Operating Expenses and Adjusted EBITDA: Non-GAAP Net Income (loss), Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental measures of operating performance that are not made under GAAP and that do not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to net income (loss), GAAP cost of revenue, and GAAP operating expenses, as applicable. We define Non-GAAP Net Income (loss) as net income (loss) adjusted for depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense and the related employer payroll tax, management fees, restructuring expense, and acquisition-related expenses. We define Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue and Operating Expenses as their respective GAAP measures adjusted for share-based compensation expense and the related employer payroll tax, management fees, restructuring expense, and acquisition-related expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for all of the above items, net interest expense, and provision for (benefit from) income tax. We use Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, and Adjusted EBITDA to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends and to develop short-term and long-term operating plans. We believe that Non-GAAP Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA facilitate comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis between periods and, when viewed in combination with our results prepared in accordance with GAAP, help provide a broader picture of factors and trends affecting our results of operations.

Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow: Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow are supplemental measures of liquidity that are not made under GAAP and that do not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to cash flow from operations, as determined by GAAP. We define Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities less, cash used for purchases of property and equipment, and capitalized product development costs. We define Unlevered Free Cash Flow as Free Cash Flow plus cash paid for interest on outstanding debt. We believe that Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow are useful indicators of liquidity that provide information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by our operations inclusive of that used for investments in property and equipment and capitalized product development costs as well as cash paid for interest on outstanding debt.

These non-GAAP financial measures have their limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because of these limitations, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a replacement for their respective comparable financial measures, as determined by GAAP, or as a measure of our profitability or liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using non-GAAP measures only for supplemental purposes.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (unaudited) (in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended



September 30, Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue: Subscriptions and support $ 137,095 $ 124,272 $ 401,870 $ 349,126 Service 19,933 18,497 55,114 47,533 License and other 5,406 6,183 12,633 15,843 Total revenue 162,434 148,952 469,617 412,502 Cost of revenue: Subscriptions and support 39,009 35,138 114,303 97,802 Service 14,852 14,482 45,585 37,971 License and other 1,087 618 2,790 1,547 Depreciation and amortization 14,839 13,094 43,069 37,696 Total cost of revenue 69,787 63,332 205,747 175,016 Gross profit 92,647 85,620 263,870 237,486 Operating expenses: Research and development 27,821 24,400 80,528 64,874 Selling, general, and administrative 45,530 47,276 133,117 103,260 Acquisition costs 11 295 2,630 6,074 Depreciation and amortization 15,955 16,103 48,050 46,816 Total operating expenses 89,317 88,074 264,325 221,024 Income (loss) from operations 3,330 (2,454 ) (455 ) 16,462 Interest expense – Net 11,158 12,857 26,923 51,416 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 12,905 — 12,905 Other expenses (income) – Net (3,100 ) (403 ) (3,677 ) (634 ) Loss before income taxes (4,728 ) (27,813 ) (23,701 ) (47,225 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (811 ) (2,685 ) 794 (20,035 ) Net loss $ (3,917 ) $ (25,128 ) $ (24,495 ) $ (27,190 ) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (1,389 ) (5,752 ) (5,330 ) (5,752 ) Net loss attributable to PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (2,528 ) (19,376 ) (19,165 ) (21,438 ) Net loss attributable to the PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. per share of Class A common stock – basic and diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.14 ) Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding – basic and diluted 158,812,536 156,962,167 158,387,266 156,962,167 Other comprehensive income (loss) – Foreign currency translation (741 ) (336 ) (1,744 ) (564 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) (741 ) (336 ) (1,744 ) (564 ) Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest $ (149 ) $ (11 ) $ (350 ) $ (57 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. $ (3,120 ) $ (19,701 ) $ (20,559 ) $ (21,945 )

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands) September 30,



2022 December 31,



2021 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 108,873 $ 86,479 Accounts receivable—net of allowance of $6,160 and $4,964 respectively 102,402 48,403 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 36,889 38,423 Total current assets 248,164 173,305 Property and equipment – net 6,793 15,676 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,962 — Capitalized product development costs – net 98,338 80,611 Goodwill 2,486,423 2,454,692 Intangible assets – net 745,805 804,909 Other assets 28,562 27,489 Total assets $ 3,624,047 $ 3,556,682 Liabilities and Stockholders’/Members’ Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,509 $ 12,449 Accrued expenses 73,255 71,167 Operating lease liabilities, current 6,419 — Deferred revenue, current 363,754 294,276 Current portion of long-term debt 7,750 7,750 Total current liabilities 457,687 385,642 Noncurrent Liabilities: Other liabilities 2,315 7,423 Operating lease liabilities—net of current 9,241 — Deferred taxes 294,682 295,959 Tax receivable agreement liability 397,679 404,394 Deferred revenue—net of current 4,962 6,881 Long-term debt, net 729,818 733,425 Total liabilities 1,896,384 1,833,724 Stockholders’/Members’ Equity: Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 159,365,089 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022. 158,034,497 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 16 16 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 39,928,472 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022. 39,928,472 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 1,429,664 1,399,967 Accumulated other comprehensive income (1,960 ) (216 ) Accumulated deficit (185,629 ) (165,026 ) Total stockholders’/members’ equity attributable to PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. 1,242,095 1,234,745 Non-controlling interest 485,568 488,213 Total stockholders’/members’ equity 1,727,663 1,722,958 Total liabilities and stockholders’/members’ equity $ 3,624,047 $ 3,556,682

