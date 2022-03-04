Home Business Wire PowerSchool Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results
FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) (“PowerSchool” or the “Company”), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

“We had a fantastic fourth quarter, exceeding the top ends of our guidance on both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, and capping off a record year for PowerSchool in which ARR grew 26% to $538.6 million,” said PowerSchool CEO Hardeep Gulati. “The record results for 2021 were underpinned by strong demand for our products as school districts rely on PowerSchool as a trusted strategic partner to navigate the ongoing digital transformation in education.”

“Looking ahead to 2022, we believe we are still early in our growth trajectory and aim to capture upside through cross-sell, continued strategic M&A and a robust K-12 education funding environment. We are gratified by customer feedback indicating the power of our unified, end-to-end platform is resonating with students, teachers and parents and further validating our investments in innovation to build out our personalized learning vision,” Gulati added.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Total revenue was $146.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, up 25.8% year-over-year.
  • Subscriptions and Support revenues were $128.2 million, up 28.8% year-over-year.
  • Gross Profit was $80.3 million, or 54.9% of total revenue, and Adjusted Gross Profit* was $96.2 million, or 65.8% of total revenue.
  • Net loss was $15.9 million, or negative 10.9% of total revenue, and Non-GAAP net income* was $28.1 million, or 19.2% of total revenue.
  • Adjusted EBITDA* was $33.2 million, or 22.8% of total revenue.
  • GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.08 on 158.0 million shares of Class A common stock outstanding. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share* was $0.14 on 199.1 million shares of Class A common stock outstanding.
  • Net cash provided by operations was $20.2 million, and free cash flow* was $11.8 million.

Full Year 2021 Financial Results

  • Total revenue was $558.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, up 28.4% year-over-year.
  • Subscriptions and Support revenues were $477.3 million, up 28.7% year-over-year.
  • Gross Profit was $317.7 million, or 56.9% of total revenue, and Adjusted Gross Profit* was $375.7 million, or 67.3% of total revenue.
  • Net loss was $43.1 million, or negative 7.7% of total revenue, and Non-GAAP net income* was $124.6 million, or 22.3% of total revenue.
  • Adjusted EBITDA* was $161.2 million, or 28.9% of total revenue.
  • GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.21 on 157.6 million shares of Class A common stock outstanding. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share* was $0.63 on 198.6 million shares of Class A common stock outstanding.
  • Net cash provided by operations was $143.1 million and free cash flow* was $103.2 million, up 60.0% and 78.3% year-over-year, respectively.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)* was $538.6 million, up 26% year-over-year, and Net Revenue Retention Rate* was 106.4%.

* Definitions of the key business metrics and the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release and reconciliations of such measures to the most closely comparable GAAP measures are included below under the headings “Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics” and “Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Recent Business Highlights

  • PowerSchool saw continued growth through its cross-sell strategy, closing the year with nearly 1,500 cross-sell transactions, including a major multi-district city Department of Education selecting our Special Programs solution in the fourth quarter. ​
  • PowerSchool completed its acquisition of Kickboard, Inc., a leading provider of K-12 education behavior management solutions, in the fourth quarter.​
  • PowerSchool completed its acquisition of Kinvolved, expanding its K-12 platform with two-way communication, attendance, and engagement technology, in the first quarter of 2022.
  • PowerSchool announced a new, streamlined Human Resources Management System to simplify and centralize human resources management for schools and districts. ​
  • PowerSchool was named the “Pandemic Pivot” winner in the Sacramento Business Journal’s 2021 Sacramento Region Innovation Awards. PowerSchool was recognized for its response to supporting educators and students through the pandemic.​
  • The PowerSchool Education Fund, launched in July 2021, added seven new University partners to support classroom equity programs and help diverse new teachers enter the profession.​

Commenting on the Company’s financial results, Eric Shander, PowerSchool CFO, added, “I’m very pleased with the outstanding fourth quarter and full year 2021 results that highlight the durability and predictability of our business model. In addition, we significantly improved our balance sheet, paying down debt and setting the stage for another year of strong cash flow generation. Our 2022 guidance reflects a Rule of 40 business, and we believe we can continue to operate in that range well into the future.”

Financial Outlook

The Company currently expects the following results:

Quarter ending March 31, 2022 (in millions)

 

Total revenue

$145

to

$148

Adjusted EBITDA *

$40

to

$42

Year ending December 31, 2022 (in millions)

 

Total revenue

$620

to

$626

Adjusted EBITDA *

$180

to

$184

* Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure was not reconciled to net income (loss), the most closely comparable GAAP financial measure because net income (loss) is not accessible on a forward-looking basis. The Company is unable to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net loss without unreasonable efforts because the Company is currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact net income (loss) for these periods but would not impact Adjusted EBITDA. Such items include stock-based compensation charges, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangible assets, severance, and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on net income (loss). The foregoing financial outlook reflects the Company’s expectations as of today’s date. Given the number of risk factors, uncertainties and assumptions discussed below, actual results may differ materially. The Company does not intend to update its financial outlook until its next quarterly results announcement.

Important disclosures in this earnings release about and reconciliations of historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most closely comparable GAAP measures are provided below under “Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Conference Call and Webcast Information

PowerSchool will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on March 3, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through PowerSchool’s Investor Relations website. An archived webcast will be made available shortly after the conference call ends.

Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-877-407-0792 (USA) or 1-201-689-8263 (International) by referencing conference ID 13726651. The telephone replay will be available from 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on March 3, 2022, through March 10, 2022, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and referencing the replay passcode 13726651.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 14,000 customers, including over 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in over 90 countries.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including our financial outlook and descriptions of our business plan and strategies. Forward-looking statements are based on PowerSchool management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, them. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “can have,” “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: potential effects on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic; our history of cumulative losses; competition; our ability to attract new customers on a cost-effective basis and the extent to which existing customers renew and upgrade their subscriptions; our ability to sustain and expand revenues, maintain profitability, and to effectively manage our anticipated growth; our ability to retain, hire and integrate skilled personnel including our senior management team; our ability to identify acquisition targets and to successfully integrate and operate acquired businesses; our ability to maintain and expand our strategic relationships with third parties, including with state and local government entities; the seasonality of our sales and customer growth; our reliance on third-party software and intellectual property licenses; our ability to obtain, maintain, protect and enforce intellectual property protection for our current and future solutions; the impact of potential information technology or data security breaches or other cyber-attacks or other disruptions. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We caution you that the factors referenced above may not contain all of the factors that are important to you. In addition, we cannot assure you that we will realize the results or developments we expect or anticipate or, even if substantially realized, that they will result in the consequences or affect us or our operations in the way we expect. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics

Annualized Recurring Revenue (“ARR”)

ARR represents the annualized value of all recurring contracts as of the end of the period. ARR mitigates fluctuations due to seasonality, contract term, one-time discounts given to help customers meet their budgetary and cash flow needs and the sales mix for recurring and non-recurring revenue. ARR does not have any standardized meaning and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items. ARR is not a forecast, and the active contracts at the end of a reporting period used in calculating ARR may or may not be extended or renewed by our customers.

Net Revenue Retention Rate (“NRR”)

We believe that our ability to retain and grow recurring revenues from our existing customers over time strengthens the stability and predictability of our revenue base and is reflective of the value we deliver to them through upselling and cross selling our solution portfolio. We assess our performance in this area using a metric we refer to as Net Revenue Retention Rate. For the purposes of calculating NRR, we exclude from our calculation any changes in ARR attributable to Intersect customers, as this product is sold through our channel partnership with EAB and is pursuant to annual revenue minimums, therefore the business will not be managed based on NRR. We calculate our dollar-based NRR as of the end of a reporting period as follows:

  • Denominator. We measure ARR as of the last day of the prior year comparative reporting period.
  • Numerator. We measure ARR from renewed and new sale opportunities booked as of the last day of the current reporting period from customers with associated ARR as of the last day of the prior year comparative reporting period.

The quotient obtained from this calculation is our dollar-based net revenue retention rate. Our NRR provides insight into the impact on current year recurring revenues of expanding adoption of our solutions by our existing customers during the current period. Our NRR is subject to adjustments for acquisitions, consolidations, spin-offs and other market activity.

Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. A reconciliation is provided below for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Gross Profit: Adjusted Gross Profit is a supplemental measure of operating performance that is not made under GAAP and that does not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to gross profit, as determined in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted Gross Profit as gross profit, adjusted for depreciation, share-based compensation expense and the related employer payroll tax, restructuring and acquisition-related expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets and capitalized product development costs. We use Adjusted Gross Profit to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget, and to develop short-term and long-term operating plans. We believe that Adjusted Gross Profit is a useful measure to us and to our investors because it provides consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and between fiscal periods, as the metric generally eliminates the effects of the variability of depreciation, share-based compensation, restructuring expense, acquisition-related expenses, and amortization of acquired intangibles and capitalized product development costs from period to period, which may fluctuate for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. We believe that the use of this measure enables us to more effectively evaluate our performance period-over-period and relative to our competitors.

Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue and Operating Expenses and Adjusted EBITDA: Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental measures of operating performance that are not made under GAAP and that do not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to net income (loss), GAAP cost of revenue and GAAP operating expenses, as applicable. We define Non-GAAP Net Income as net income (loss) adjusted for depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense and the related employer payroll tax, management fees, restructuring and acquisition-related expenses. We define Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue and Operating Expenses as their respective GAAP measures adjusted for share-based compensation expense and the related employer payroll tax, management fees, restructuring expense, and acquisition-related expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for all of the above items, net interest expense and provision for (benefit from) income tax. We use Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses and Adjusted EBITDA to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends and to develop short-term and long-term operating plans. We believe that Non-GAAP Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA facilitate comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis between periods and, when viewed in combination with our results prepared in accordance with GAAP, help provide a broader picture of factors and trends affecting our results of operations.

Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow: Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow are supplemental measures of liquidity that are not made under GAAP and that do not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to cash flow from operations, as determined by GAAP. We define Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities less, cash used for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized product development costs. We define Unlevered Free Cash Flow as Free Cash Flow plus cash paid for interest on outstanding debt. We believe that Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow are useful indicators of liquidity that provide information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by our operations inclusive of that used for investments in property and equipment and capitalized product development costs as well as cash paid for interest on outstanding debt.

These non-GAAP financial measures have their limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because of these limitations, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a replacement for their respective comparable financial measures, as determined by GAAP, or as a measure of our profitability or liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using non-GAAP measures only for supplemental purposes.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(unaudited)

 

(in thousands except per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021

 

2021

2020

2021

2020

 

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

Subscriptions and support

 

128,170

 

 

99,481

 

$

477,296

 

$

370,853

 

Service

 

14,442

 

 

12,912

 

 

61,976

 

 

49,471

 

License and other

 

3,483

 

 

3,701

 

 

19,326

 

 

14,564

 

Total revenue

 

146,095

 

 

116,094

 

 

558,598

 

 

434,888

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

Subscriptions and support

 

38,160

 

 

28,847

 

 

135,963

 

 

108,158

 

Service

 

13,832

 

 

11,813

 

 

51,803

 

 

41,324

 

License and other

 

836

 

 

369

 

 

2,384

 

 

1,320

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

13,014

 

 

12,217

 

 

50,708

 

 

41,000

 

Total cost of revenue

 

65,842

 

 

53,246

 

 

240,858

 

 

191,802

 

Gross profit

 

80,253

 

 

62,848

 

 

317,740

 

 

243,086

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

27,866

 

 

22,549

 

 

92,740

 

 

70,673

 

Selling, general, and administrative

 

45,907

 

 

25,279

 

 

149,167

 

 

92,711

 

Acquisition costs

 

1,225

 

 

2,472

 

 

7,299

 

 

2,495

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

16,002

 

 

13,388

 

 

62,818

 

 

54,744

 

Total operating expenses

 

91,000

 

 

63,688

 

 

312,024

 

 

220,623

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

(10,747

)

 

(840

)

 

5,716

 

 

22,463

 

Interest expense – Net

 

7,519

 

 

15,962

 

 

58,935

 

 

68,714

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

12,905

 

 

 

Other expense (income) – Net

 

(10

)

 

1,027

 

 

(644

)

 

358

 

Income (Loss) before income taxes

 

(18,256

)

 

(17,829

)

 

(65,480

)

 

(46,609

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

(2,380

)

 

(25

)

 

(22,415

)

 

39

 

Net income (loss)

$

(15,876

)

$

(17,804

)

$

(43,065

)

$

(46,648

)

Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

 

(3,544

)

 

 

 

(9,296

)

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to PowerSchool Holdings, Inc.

 

(12,332

)

 

(17,804

)

 

(33,769

)

 

(46,648

)

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to the PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. per share of Class A common stock – basic and diluted

$

(0.08

)

$

 

$

(0.21

)

$

 

Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding – basic and diluted

 

157,996,637

 

 

 

 

157,576,056

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income (loss) – Foreign currency translation

 

114

 

 

491

 

 

(554

)

 

353

 

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

 

114

 

 

491

 

 

(554

)

 

353

 

Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest

$

80

 

$

 

$

(55

)

$

 

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to PowerSchool Holdings, Inc.

$

(12,298

)

$

(17,313

)

$

(34,268

)

$

(46,295

)

 

 

 

 

 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

 

(in thousands)

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

Assets

 

 

Current Assets:

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

86,479

 

$

52,734

 

Accounts receivable—net of allowance of $4,964 and $7,869 respectively

 

48,403

 

 

47,977

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

38,423

 

 

22,799

 

Total current assets

 

173,305

 

 

123,510

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment – net

 

15,676

 

 

17,069

 

Capitalized product development costs – net

 

80,611

 

 

58,894

 

Goodwill

 

2,454,692

 

 

2,213,367

 

Intangible assets – net

 

804,909

 

 

763,459

 

Other assets

 

27,489

 

 

24,401

 

Total assets

$

3,556,682

 

$

3,200,700

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Members’ Equity

 

 

Current Liabilities:

 

 

Accounts payable

$

12,449

 

$

11,145

 

Accrued expenses

 

71,167

 

 

53,698

 

Deferred revenue, current

 

294,276

 

 

229,622

 

Revolving credit facility

 

 

 

40,000

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

7,750

 

 

8,450

 

Total current liabilities

 

385,642

 

 

342,915

 

 

 

 

Noncurrent Liabilities:

 

 

Other liabilities

 

7,423

 

 

7,535

 

Deferred taxes

 

295,959

 

 

6,483

 

Tax receivable agreement liability

 

404,394

 

 

 

Deferred revenue -net of current

 

6,881

 

 

5,568

 

Long-term debt, net

 

733,425

 

 

1,160,326

 

Total liabilities

 

1,833,724

 

 

1,522,827

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’/Members’ Equity:

 

 

Members’ investment

 

 

 

1,855,730

 

Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 158,034,497 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021. No shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020.

 

16

 

 

 

Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 39,928,472 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021. No shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020.

 

4

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,399,967

 

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

(216

)

 

441

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(165,026

)

 

(178,298

)

Total stockholders’/members’ equity attributable to PowerSchool Holdings, Inc.

 

1,234,745

 

 

1,677,873

 

Non-controlling interest

 

488,213

 

 

 

Total stockholders’/members’ equity

 

1,722,958

 

 

1,677,873

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’/members’ equity

$

3,556,682

 

$

3,200,700

 

 

 

 

