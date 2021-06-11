Powering the Future of Pride: T-Mobile Invests in Educational Equity for LGBTQ+ Youth

The Un-carrier announced it will give a combined $1.25 million to Human Rights Campaign Foundation and GLSEN initiatives

What’s the news: To celebrate Pride this year, T-Mobile is furthering its longstanding support of organizations that serve LGBTQ+ youth with a $1 million donation to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation’s new financial and digital literacy initiatives and a $250,000 donation to GLSEN’s efforts to make schools safer and more inclusive.

Why it matters: These initiatives will have critical — and potentially lifechanging — impacts. They provide educational resources to help LGBTQ+ youth who are 120% more likely than cisgender or heterosexual youth to experience homelessness, unstable housing or live in foster care and, as a result, are at higher risk of dropping out of school, facing unemployment and suffering from poverty later in life. They will also support inclusive school programming that connects with the over half of LGBTQ+ students who feel unsafe in school because of their sexual orientation or gender expression.

Who it’s for: LGBTQ+ youth who are shaping the future of their — and all of our — communities.

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today T-Mobile announced it is taking big steps to advance educational equity for LGBTQ+ youth. The Un-carrier announced a total donation of $1.25 million to initiatives developed by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation and GLSEN — $1 million to the HRC Foundation’s new financial and digital literacy initiatives and $250,000 to GLSEN’s efforts aimed at making schools safer and more inclusive for LGBTQ+ students.

“T-Mobile recognizes that giving LGBTQ+ youth access to these important HRC and GLSEN initiatives today means we are also empowering the generation that will shape the future of LGBTQ+ advocacy and be this community’s leaders of tomorrow,” said Mike Sievert, T-Mobile CEO. “We’re proud to partner with these two organizations because they share our belief that every single person has the right to feel safe, seen, heard, and prepared to achieve their ambitions — and are delivering quality programming that ensures it.”

Earlier this week, the HRC Foundation and T-Mobile announced a $1 million donation to support new financial and digital literacy initiatives for LGBTQ+ youth and those who have multiple marginalized identities — groups with higher risk of experiencing discrimination, poverty, homelessness and unemployment. The initiatives will provide educational resources on the basics of budgeting and financial management, as well as cyberbullying and internet safety. T-Mobile’s donation to this new programming is part of its Equity In Action Plan that advances diversity, equity and inclusion across all aspects of its business. A key piece of Equity In Action is supporting programs and organizations focused on digital literacy, job training and equitable access in the digital economy for disadvantaged and underrepresented communities.

“Creating programming centered around reducing risks of inequity is critical and expands our ability to more holistically serve the LGBTQ+ community,” said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. “We thank T-Mobile for championing these causes and illustrating that in order to do the most good, we need everyone on board.”

T-Mobile also announced a new $250,000 donation to GLSEN’s efforts to make schools safer and more enriching for LGBTQ+ students. The funds will support GLSEN’s year-round initiatives and events that provide students in grades K through 12 with a safe, supportive and LGBTQ-inclusive education, including the Rainbow Library, Respect Awards 2021-2022, Day of Silence and Solidarity Week.

“We are extremely grateful to T-Mobile for this generous gift and unique partnership,” said Executive Director Melanie Willingham-Jaggers. “This extended support not only promotes inclusion and acceptance that drives real change, but it also helps us deliver on our mission to ensure LGBTQ+ youth are treated with respect in safe and affirming academic environments from coast to coast.”

T-Mobile supports the sexual orientation and gender identity of all customers and employees. The Un-carrier has maintained a perfect score on the HRC’s Corporate Equality Index for the last nine consecutive years. For more information about T-Mobile’s Pride celebrations and broader commitment to the LGBTQ+ community, visit the Pride 2021 homepage.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.

About The Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America’s largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public’s understanding of LGBTQ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice.

About GLSEN

GLSEN creates safe and affirming K-12 schools for all students. GLSEN envisions a world in which every child learns to respect and accept all people, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, and/or expression. Each year, GLSEN programs and resources reach tens of thousands of K-12 schools across the United States, and its network of community-led chapters brings GLSEN’s expertise to local communities. For more information on GLSEN’s policy advocacy, student leadership initiatives, public education, research and educator training programs, please visit glsen.org.

