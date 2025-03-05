Powerhive and Telcoin Partner to Build the World’s First Blockchain-Powered Mobility Financing Platform

Powerhive and Telcoin are democratizing mobility financing through blockchain, regulated Digital Cash, and mobile-first payments to empower emerging markets.

BARCELONA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Powerhive, a pioneer in decentralized energy, digital infrastructure, and electric mobility in Africa, and Telcoin, a leader in blockchain-based financial infrastructure, have announced their partnership at Mobile World Congress 2025. This collaboration introduces a blockchain-powered financial and mobility ecosystem, leveraging smart equity, regulated Digital Cash, and mobile-first payments to drive accessibility, efficiency, and scalability in rising markets.

Sustainable mobility startups secured $21.1 billion in funding in 2023, making it the largest mobility startup segment by investment. However, access to capital remains a major barrier, particularly in emerging markets. This partnership reinvents mobility financing by leveraging blockchain-powered ownership, transparent revenue sharing, and frictionless transactions—ensuring sustainable and scalable growth worldwide.

“Powerhive is redefining how energy and mobility infrastructure is financed,” said Christopher Horner, CEO of Powerhive. “With blockchain-powered investment models, we are creating a system where investors can directly benefit from the usage of real-world assets, all while expanding sustainable infrastructure where it’s needed most.”

With the introduction of Smart Equity Tokenization, investors can participate in real-time funding of electric mobility infrastructure, earning automated, on-chain dividends from mobility service revenues. Telcoin's decision to establish in Kenya and expand its Digital Cash portfolio to include an eKHS makes Telcoin an ideal partner for real-time settlements and cost-efficient transactions that operate automatically, independent of third parties via smart contracts. Additionally, through Telcoin’s mobile-first payment solution, it provides a self-custodial wallet that allows for frictionless digital payments, cross-border remittances, and reward programs, strengthening user engagement and financial inclusion.

Key Benefits

Streamlines global investment and revenue-sharing operations, making mobility financing more efficient.

Delivers ownership opportunities to riders, fostering engagement and long-term loyalty.

Ensures compliance with global regulatory standards, providing a scalable and legally sound framework.

Facilitates expansion into emerging markets, making sustainable transport more accessible.

Creates a transparent, blockchain-backed financial model, eliminating inefficiencies in infrastructure financing.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in integrating blockchain with real-world infrastructure. The collaboration represents Powerhive's first regulated tokenization of electric mobility assets and Telcoin's pioneering application of its full technology stack, demonstrating blockchain's real-world impact on sustainable transport and finance. More broadly, this initiative showcases how blockchain can enhance financial inclusion, improve investment opportunities, and accelerate the adoption of clean energy solutions.

"Our work together is a testament to how blockchain technology can create real economic value beyond speculation," said Parker Spann, EVP of Strategy at Telcoin. "By integrating our regulated payments infrastructure with Powerhive's sustainable mobility platform, we're creating a model where investors, users, and operators all benefit from transparency, automation and shared growth.”

The Powerhive token will officially launch in Q2 2025. Interested parties can register at https://powerhive.com/powertoken and experience a demonstration of the platform at MWC 2025 at 4YFN Hall 8.1. Learn how Powerhive and Telcoin are redefining transport infrastructure through decentralized innovation and paving the way for a more accessible, efficient, and globally connected mobility ecosystem.

Disclaimer: This communication is not an offer for the sale of securities or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities, which may only be done through a private placement memorandum.

About Powerhive

Powerhive is a leading innovator in sustainable energy and electric mobility solutions, with over a decade of experience deploying solar microgrids across Africa. The company operates an AI-driven battery swapping network that optimizes mobility and energy consumption, providing affordable, scalable, and carbon-reducing transportation solutions. As part of this landmark agreement, Powerhive has joined the GSMA, enabling its participation as an Application Developer within the Telcoin Association. This strategic membership creates reciprocal benefits, driving new GSMA participation while empowering the telecom ecosystem with shared ownership in a blockchain network designed for mobile operators and their subscribers. Learn more at https://powerhive.com.

About Telcoin

Telcoin, a multinational fintech serving 171 countries, is revolutionizing global finance by merging blockchain technology, telecommunications, and banking. Pending regulatory approval, Telcoin Bank, a digital asset bank, will launch the world's first regulated blockchain bank and eUSD, a pioneering bank-issued “Digital Cash” stablecoin. Telcoin offers secure, self-custodial blockchain payments and banking services globally, powered by its own decentralized financial infrastructure. As a GSMA member, Telcoin is driving new organizational participation while empowering the telecom ecosystem with shared ownership of a blockchain network designed for mobile operators and their subscribers. This compliant, banking-first approach harnesses blockchain's power to redefine how the world interacts with money on the internet. Learn more at www.telco.in.

Media Contact

Taylor Hadden

taylor@scrib3.co