Powered by Airbyte Offers Software Makers More than 100 Data Integrations

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#dataconnectors—Airbyte, creators of the fastest-growing open-source data integration platform, today announced its “Powered by Airbyte” version that enables makers of software to embed over 100 integrations into their applications – accelerating their time-to-market while increasing the focus on their core product value.





“Powered by Airbyte” removes the time-consuming task of building data integrations from scratch. Instead, using Airbyte’s extensive library of connectors enables rapid data movement and synchronization between various sources and destinations. This novel approach liberates engineering teams from the burdensome task of integration development, letting them redirect their resources to building out their product’s features and capabilities.

“Engineering teams shouldn’t need to build everything themselves,” said Michel Tricot, co-founder and CEO, Airbyte. “They are wasting time on integration work when they don’t need to do that. Now, their data movement and integration needs are covered with Powered by Airbyte so that they can re-focus their engineering time on their product’s core value proposition.”

Early users of Powered by Airbyte report high satisfaction and excellent results.

Cart.com is a fast-growing provider to 6,000 brands helping them get their products in the hands of their buyers. Last year, the company helped move over $5 billion in gross merchandise value with a total of 140 million product listings. Cart utilizes Powered by Airbyte in its Unified Analytics product that helps its merchant customers to predict demand, allocate inventory and adjust advertising spending by pulling in the merchant’s data from sources such as Facebook, Google Ads, Google Analytics, Hubspot, Mailchimp, Shopify, and more. The data is then consolidated in Cart’s Snowflake data warehouse with all of the integration and data movement done with Powered by Airbyte. Cart is able to offer its merchants self-service to sign up for an account, connect their data sources, connect their integrations, and begin using the product on their own.

“With Airbyte, we don’t need to worry about connectors and focus on creating value for our users instead of building infrastructure. That’s priceless,” said Chase Zieman, chief data officer, Cart. “The time and energy saved allows us to disrupt and grow faster.”

Digital marketing firm, KORTX, delivers personalized experiences for clients and custom reporting built on BigQuery and Looker. That requires centralizing all of their clients’ data from Facebook Marketing, Google Ads, Google Analytics, Hubspot and more into BigQuery so it can be analyzed. Prior to using Powered by Airbyte, data was pulled manually and put into spreadsheets and, of course, clients did not have real-time access to the data.

“Without Airbyte’s ease-of-use and library of API connectors, we would have either had to lean heavily on valuable engineering resources to build out custom connections to power our custom reporting dashboard solutions or continue with time-consuming manual reporting,” said Jeff Isreal, director of analytics at KORTX.

Damon Henry, KORTX founder and CEO, said, “With Airbyte, our team of data engineers could easily develop new connectors or customize existing ones to meet our clients’ needs. The platform’s resilience and reliability mean that we can now focus more on deriving insights and less on managing data pipelines. With Airbyte as our ally, KORTX is not just meeting but exceeding client expectations, ensuring that advertising campaigns are not just effective but are also backed by data that is as robust as it is reliable.”

Airbyte makes moving data easy and affordable across almost any source and destination, helping enterprises provide their users with access to the right data for analysis and decision-making. Airbyte has the largest data engineering contributor community – with more than 800 contributors – and the best tooling to build and maintain connectors.

Pricing for Powered by Airbyte is based primarily on the number of customers syncing data through Airbyte. This makes pricing easier to forecast and more predictable than alternative solutions. Additional pricing details, and a pricing estimator can be found here.

To learn more about Powered by Airbyte and its capabilities, visit the Airbyte website. Further technical details can be found in the Airbyte Reference Documentation.

About Airbyte

Airbyte is the open-source data movement leader running in the safety of your cloud and syncing data from applications, APIs, and databases to data warehouses, lakes, and other destinations. Airbyte offers four products: Airbyte Open Source, Airbyte Enterprise, Airbyte Cloud, and Powered by Airbyte. Airbyte was co-founded by Michel Tricot (former director of engineering and head of integrations at Liveramp and RideOS) and John Lafleur (serial entrepreneur of dev tools and B2B). The company is headquartered in San Francisco with a distributed team around the world. To learn more, visit airbyte.com.

