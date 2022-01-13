Home Business Wire Power Integrations to Release Fourth-Quarter Financial Results on February 3
SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI) will release its fourth-quarter financial results after market hours on Thursday, February 3, 2022, and will host a conference call that day beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time.

Members of the investment community can register for the call by visiting the following link: https://conferencingportals.com/event/iobnvsok. Live and archived audio webcasts of the conference call will be available on the company’s website at https://investors.power.com.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Joe Shiffler
(408) 414-8528
joe@power.com

 

