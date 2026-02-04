Power Integrations Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN JOSÉ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Power Integrations, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWI) today announced that on February 2, 2026, it granted 64,487 restricted stock units (RSUs), 9,136 performance stock units (PSUs) and 42,992 long term performance stock units (PRSUs) at target to Nancy Erba, who began her employment as the company’s chief financial officer in January 2026. Additionally, on February 2, 2026, it granted 42,131 RSUs, 6,019 PSUs and 18,056 PRSUs at target to Chris Jacobs, who began his employment as the company’s senior vice president for marketing and product strategy in January 2026, and 19,346 PRSUs at target to Julie Currie, who began her employment as the company’s chief people and transformation officer in November 2025.

The grants were issued pursuant to Power Integrations’ Amended and Restated 2025 Inducement Award Plan. The RSUs will vest annually over four years, subject to continued service through each applicable vesting date. The PSUs and PRSUs will vest based upon achievement of the company’s performance metrics for 2026 and 2028, respectively, as determined by the talent and compensation committee of the company’s board of directors, up to a maximum of 200% of the target number of PSUs or PRSUs, as applicable, subject to continued service through December 31st of the applicable year. The grants are subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable RSU, PSU and PRSU agreements and Power Integrations’ Amended and Restated 2025 Inducement Award Plan.

The grants were approved by the talent and compensation committee of the company’s board of directors, as required by Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4), and were granted as a material inducement to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4).

