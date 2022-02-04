Power Integrations Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results

Quarterly revenues increased 15 percent year-over-year to $172.7 million; GAAP earnings were $0.66 per diluted share; non-GAAP earnings were $0.83 per diluted share

Full-year revenues grew 44 percent to $703.3 million; full-year GAAP earnings were $2.67 per diluted share; non-GAAP earnings grew 92 percent to $3.26 per diluted share

Full-year cash flow from operations was $230.9 million; $100M added to repurchase authorization; quarterly dividend rises by 20 percent to $0.18 per share

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI) today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $172.7 million, down two percent compared to the prior quarter and up 15 percent from the fourth quarter of 2020. Net income for the fourth quarter was $40.7 million or $0.66 per diluted share compared to $0.69 per diluted share in the prior quarter and $0.45 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2020. Cash flow from operations for the fourth quarter was $47.2 million.

In addition to its GAAP results, the company provided certain non-GAAP measures that exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and the tax effects of these items. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $50.9 million or $0.83 per diluted share compared with $0.84 per diluted share in the prior quarter and $0.60 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2020. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results is included with the tables accompanying this press release.

For the full year, net revenues were $703.3 million, an increase of 44 percent compared to the prior year. Net income was $164.4 million or $2.67 per diluted share, compared to $1.17 per diluted share in the prior year. Non-GAAP net income was $200.2 million or $3.26 per diluted share, up 92 percent compared to $1.70 per diluted share in the prior year. Cash flow from operations for the year was $230.9 million.

Commented Balu Balakrishnan, president and CEO of Power Integrations: “We capped an outstanding year with another strong quarter, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead. The secular trends underpinning our 2021 results—including energy efficiency, electrification, smart homes and appliances, and advanced chargers—remain in full effect for 2022. Our highly integrated GaN products are driving a revolution in smartphone and notebook chargers, and we expect a wide range of impressive new designs to come to market in the year ahead. Our BridgeSwitch™ motor-drive ICs are ramping at top-tier appliance customers, adding a new revenue stream for 2022. Our manufacturing model and our investments in capacity have been competitive advantages for us in this supply-constrained environment, and we are well positioned in terms of inventory and capacity to support strong demand in 2022.”

Additional Highlights

Power Integrations repurchased approximately 423,000 shares of its common stock during the fourth quarter and approximately 820,000 shares in January, exhausting the $105 million remaining on the company’s repurchase authorization. The company’s board of directors has subsequently allocated an additional $100 million for share repurchases.

The company paid a cash dividend of $0.15 per share on December 31, 2021. The company’s board of directors has declared a dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on March 31, 2022 to stockholders of record as of February 28, 2022.

Financial Outlook

The company issued the following forecast for the first quarter of 2022:

Revenues are expected to be $180 million plus or minus $5 million.

Gross margins are expected to be similar to the levels of the prior quarter.

GAAP operating expenses are expected to be between $48.5 million and $49.5 million; non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be between $40.5 million and $41.5 million. Non-GAAP expenses are expected to exclude approximately $7.8 million of stock-based compensation and $0.2 million of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the company’s consolidated financial statements, which are presented according to GAAP, the company provides certain non-GAAP financial information that excludes stock-based compensation expenses recorded under ASC 718-10, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and the tax effects of these items. The company uses these measures in its financial and operational decision-making and, with respect to one measure, in setting performance targets for compensation purposes. The company believes that these non-GAAP measures offer important analytical tools to help investors understand its operating results, and to facilitate comparability with the results of companies that provide similar measures. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial information. For example, stock-based compensation is an important component of the company’s compensation mix, and will continue to result in significant expenses in the company’s GAAP results for the foreseeable future, but is not reflected in the non-GAAP measures. Also, other companies, including companies in Power Integrations’ industry, may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures are attached to this press release.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The above statements regarding the company’s forecast for its first-quarter financial performance, secular trends remaining in full effect, adoption of GaN products, new designs coming to market and its ability to support strong demand in 2022 are forward-looking statements reflecting management’s current expectations and beliefs. These forward-looking statements are based on current information that is, by its nature, subject to rapid and even abrupt change. Due to risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business, actual results could differ materially from those projected or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on demand for the company’s products, its ability to supply products and its ability to conduct other aspects of its business such as competing for new design wins; changes in global macroeconomic conditions, including changing tariffs and uncertainty regarding trade negotiations, which may impact the level of demand for the company’s products; potential changes and shifts in customer demand away from end products that utilize the company’s integrated circuits to end products that do not incorporate the company’s products; the effects of competition, which may cause the company’s revenues to decrease or cause the company to decrease its selling prices for its products; unforeseen costs and expenses; and unfavorable fluctuations in component costs or operating expenses resulting from changes in commodity prices and/or exchange rates. In addition, new product introductions and design wins are subject to the risks and uncertainties that typically accompany development and delivery of complex technologies to the marketplace, including product development delays and defects and market acceptance of the new products. These and other risk factors that may cause actual results to differ are more fully explained under the caption “Risk Factors” in the company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 5, 2021. The company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Power Integrations, BridgeSwitch and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc.

POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per-share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 NET REVENUES $ 172,654 $ 176,776 $ 150,693 $ 703,277 $ 488,318 COST OF REVENUES 79,478 85,037 76,688 342,638 244,728 GROSS PROFIT 93,176 91,739 74,005 360,639 243,590 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 22,028 21,137 21,921 84,933 81,711 Sales and marketing 15,590 15,443 14,113 60,037 53,578 General and administrative 11,073 9,386 10,028 39,840 36,895 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 181 181 216 771 919 Total operating expenses 48,872 46,147 46,278 185,581 173,103 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 44,304 45,592 27,727 175,058 70,487 OTHER INCOME 101 206 630 1,077 4,764 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 44,405 45,798 28,357 176,135 75,251 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 3,705 3,764 1,079 11,722 4,075 NET INCOME $ 40,700 $ 42,034 $ 27,278 $ 164,413 $ 71,176 EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.68 $ 0.70 $ 0.46 $ 2.73 $ 1.19 Diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.69 $ 0.45 $ 2.67 $ 1.17 SHARES USED IN PER-SHARE CALCULATION: Basic 60,259 60,319 59,879 60,327 59,657 Diluted 61,381 61,363 61,176 61,467 60,845 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Stock-based compensation expenses included in: Cost of revenues $ 424 $ 664 $ 713 $ 2,359 $ 1,963 Research and development 3,522 3,055 2,942 12,127 10,378 Sales and marketing 2,090 2,201 1,740 7,630 6,290 General and administrative 4,248 3,725 3,468 15,493 12,281 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 10,284 $ 9,645 $ 8,863 $ 37,609 $ 30,912 Cost of revenues includes: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets $ 552 $ 552 $ 799 $ 2,477 $ 3,196 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended REVENUE MIX BY END MARKET December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Communications 23% 25% 34% 30% 30% Computer 10% 11% 9% 10% 7% Consumer 35% 34% 31% 32% 33% Industrial 32% 30% 26% 28% 30%

POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP RESULTS (in thousands, except per-share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFIT GAAP gross profit $ 93,176 $ 91,739 $ 74,005 $ 360,639 $ 243,590 GAAP gross margin 54.0 % 51.9 % 49.1 % 51.3 % 49.9 % Stock-based compensation included in cost of revenues 424 664 713 2,359 1,963 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 552 552 799 2,477 3,196 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 94,152 $ 92,955 $ 75,517 $ 365,475 $ 248,749 Non-GAAP gross margin 54.5 % 52.6 % 50.1 % 52.0 % 50.9 % Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 GAAP operating expenses $ 48,872 $ 46,147 $ 46,278 $ 185,581 $ 173,103 Less: Stock-based compensation expense included in operating expenses Research and development 3,522 3,055 2,942 12,127 10,378 Sales and marketing 2,090 2,201 1,740 7,630 6,290 General and administrative 4,248 3,725 3,468 15,493 12,281 Total 9,860 8,981 8,150 35,250 28,949 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 181 181 216 771 919 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 38,831 $ 36,985 $ 37,912 $ 149,560 $ 143,235 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended RECONCILIATION OF INCOME FROM OPERATIONS December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 GAAP income from operations $ 44,304 $ 45,592 $ 27,727 $ 175,058 $ 70,487 GAAP operating margin 25.7 % 25.8 % 18.4 % 24.9 % 14.4 % Add: Total stock-based compensation 10,284 9,645 8,863 37,609 30,912 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 733 733 1,015 3,248 4,115 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 55,321 $ 55,970 $ 37,605 $ 215,915 $ 105,514 Non-GAAP operating margin 32.0 % 31.7 % 25.0 % 30.7 % 21.6 % Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended RECONCILIATION OF PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 GAAP provision for income taxes $ 3,705 $ 3,764 $ 1,079 $ 11,722 $ 4,075 GAAP effective tax rate 8.3 % 8.2 % 3.8 % 6.7 % 5.4 % Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results (800 ) (565 ) (725 ) (5,044 ) (2,719 ) Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 4,505 $ 4,329 $ 1,804 $ 16,766 $ 6,794 Non-GAAP effective tax rate 8.1 % 7.7 % 4.7 % 7.7 % 6.2 % Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (DILUTED) December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 GAAP net income $ 40,700 $ 42,034 $ 27,278 $ 164,413 $ 71,176 Adjustments to GAAP net income Stock-based compensation 10,284 9,645 8,863 37,609 30,912 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 733 733 1,015 3,248 4,115 Tax effect of items excluded from non-GAAP results (800 ) (565 ) (725 ) (5,044 ) (2,719 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 50,917 $ 51,847 $ 36,431 $ 200,226 $ 103,484 Average shares outstanding for calculation of non-GAAP net income per share (diluted) 61,381 61,363 61,176 61,467 60,845 Non-GAAP net income per share (diluted) $ 0.83 $ 0.84 $ 0.60 $ 3.26 $ 1.70 GAAP net income per share (diluted) $ 0.66 $ 0.69 $ 0.45 $ 2.67 $ 1.17

POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 158,117 $ 262,435 $ 258,874 Short-term marketable securities 372,235 286,506 190,318 Accounts receivable, net 41,393 38,872 35,910 Inventories 99,266 91,814 102,878 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,804 23,720 13,252 Total current assets 686,815 703,347 601,232 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net 179,824 168,498 166,188 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 9,012 9,807 12,506 GOODWILL 91,849 91,849 91,849 DEFERRED TAX ASSETS 16,433 3,266 3,339 OTHER ASSETS 30,554 28,223 28,225 Total assets $ 1,014,487 $ 1,004,990 $ 903,339 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 43,721 $ 40,390 $ 34,712 Accrued payroll and related expenses 15,492 14,064 14,806 Taxes payable 1,210 970 902 Other accrued liabilities 11,898 10,638 12,106 Total current liabilities 72,321 66,062 62,526 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Income taxes payable 15,280 14,644 15,588 Other liabilities 14,854 15,928 14,814 Total liabilities 102,455 96,634 92,928 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock 28 28 28 Additional paid-in capital 162,301 189,790 190,920 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,737 ) (3,249 ) (2,163 ) Retained earnings 753,440 721,787 621,626 Total stockholders’ equity 912,032 908,356 810,411 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,014,487 $ 1,004,990 $ 903,339

POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 40,700 $ 42,034 $ 27,278 $ 164,413 $ 71,176 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities Depreciation 8,054 8,126 6,672 31,454 23,743 Amortization of intangible assets 795 794 1,076 3,494 4,359 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 905 2,162 214 3,105 525 Stock-based compensation expense 10,284 9,645 8,863 37,609 30,912 Amortization of premium on marketable securities 815 475 180 1,590 705 Deferred income taxes (13,228 ) (1,194 ) (692 ) (13,240 ) (592 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts receivable allowance for credit losses 1 (74 ) (491 ) 18 (336 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,522 ) 2,554 (5,972 ) (5,501 ) (11,300 ) Inventories (7,452 ) (2,171 ) 1,927 3,612 (12,498 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 9,299 (472 ) 3,020 4,326 9,153 Accounts payable (2,566 ) (1,420 ) (668 ) 4,067 5,697 Taxes payable and other accrued liabilities 2,078 (1,724 ) 4,959 (4,079 ) 4,095 Net cash provided by operating activities 47,163 58,735 46,366 230,868 125,639 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (16,967 ) (11,011 ) (34,860 ) (47,272 ) (70,598 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment – – 320 35 651 Purchases of marketable securities (172,115 ) (193,150 ) (43,637 ) (554,018 ) (109,703 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities 84,421 123,953 64,390 368,457 151,385 Net cash used in investing activities (104,661 ) (80,208 ) (13,787 ) (232,798 ) (28,265 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net proceeds from issuance of common stock – 4,058 865 7,710 10,527 Repurchase of common stock (37,773 ) (9,791 ) – (73,938 ) (2,636 ) Payments of dividends to stockholders (9,047 ) (7,840 ) (6,584 ) (32,599 ) (25,081 ) Net cash used in financing activities (46,820 ) (13,573 ) (5,719 ) (98,827 ) (17,190 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (104,318 ) (35,046 ) 26,860 (100,757 ) 80,184 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 262,435 297,481 232,014 258,874 178,690 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 158,117 $ 262,435 $ 258,874 $ 158,117 $ 258,874

