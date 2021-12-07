Power Integrations’ New InnoSwitch3-TN ICs Slash Energy Waste in Appliance Power Supplies by 75%

Beyond the buck regulator: Newest InnoSwitch3 IC family delivers simplicity, flexibility, and industry-leading efficiency in high-output-current designs

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, today introduced the highly integrated InnoSwitch™3-TN off-line, CV/CC flyback switcher IC. Offered in a safety-qualified, compact MinSOP™-16A package and incorporating a 725 V primary MOSFET, isolated feedback, synchronous rectification and secondary-side control, InnoSwitch3-TN ICs enable power supplies that are simple to design and ideal for appliance and industrial auxiliary applications up to 21 W.





Silvestro Fimiani, senior product marketing manager at Power Integrations, said: “Our new InnoSwitch3-TN devices support the high output current needed in smart-connected appliances at efficiencies of up to 90%, compared to traditional approaches such as buck regulators that are often less than 60% efficient. InnoSwitch3-TN ICs incorporate all feedback components while supporting isolated, non-isolated, single and multi-output designs for the most compact, flexible auxiliary power supply solution.”

The advanced InnoSwitch3-TN flyback controller delivers constant efficiency across the load range and less than 5 mW no-load consumption. The flexibility afforded by FluxLink™ communication technology means that positive and negative outputs are easily achieved. InnoSwitch3-TN ICs can be used in a 5 V single-output power supply, with two positive output rails, or with both positive and negative rails, without any external feedback components. Safety-rated FluxLink technology also ensures reliable synchronous rectification and accurate constant voltage and constant current on the output. The low forward drop of the SR MOSFET also ensures excellent cross-regulation performance. Comprehensive safety features include output over-current and over-temperature protection. The small MinSOP package and low number of external components required for a full PSU design make the InnoSwitch3-TN ideal for compact implementations.

Reference design RDK-710 is available for designers who are interested in evaluating InnoSwitch3-TN ICs. Devices are priced at $0.50 in volume production quantities. For further information, contact a Power Integrations sales representative or one of the company’s authorized worldwide distributors: Digi-Key, Farnell, Mouser or RS Components.

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information, please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations, InnoSwitch, FluxLink, MinSOP and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

