Home Business Wire Power Integrations Management to Speak at Virtual Investor Conference
Business Wire

Power Integrations Management to Speak at Virtual Investor Conference

di Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI) today announced that Balu Balakrishnan and Sandeep Nayyar, the company’s CEO and CFO, will participate in an online fireside chat at the Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 10 at 8:20 a.m. Pacific time. A live webcast of the event will be available via the investor page of the company’s website, investors.power.com.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power-conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc.

Contacts

Joe Shiffler
Power Integrations, Inc.
(408) 414-8528
jshiffler@power.com

Articoli correlati

Snapcommerce Brings on Finance and Commerce Veterans Anan Kashyap and Daniel Weisenfeld as it Scales up Mobile Commerce

Business Wire Business Wire -
Poshmark Chief Financial Officer, Anan Kashyap, Joins Board of Directors Former BofA Securities Investment Banker, Daniel Weisenfeld, Takes Chief Financial...
Continua a leggere

Nicolette Stanise Named as Partner at Daversa Partners

Business Wire Business Wire -
Daversa Partners names Nicolette Stanise as its newest Partner. NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Daversa Partners, Technology’s premier executive search firm that builds...
Continua a leggere

Rocket Lab Welcomes Two New Independent Board Members

Business Wire Business Wire -
Seasoned technology leaders Merline Saintil and Jon A. Olson join Rocket Lab Board of Directors as the company prepares...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
apple

Lavoro ibrido anche per Apple, da settembre si torna in presenza

Digitale