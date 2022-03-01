Home Business Wire Power Integrations Management to Participate in Virtual Investor Conference
Business Wire

Power Integrations Management to Participate in Virtual Investor Conference

di Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI) today announced that Balu Balakrishnan and Sandeep Nayyar, the company’s CEO and CFO, will participate in an online fireside chat at the Susquehanna Technology Conference on March 4 at 10:40 a.m. Eastern time. A live webcast of the event will be available via the investor page of the company’s website, investors.power.com.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power-conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc.

Contacts

Joe Shiffler
Power Integrations, Inc.
(408) 414-8528
jshiffler@power.com

Articoli correlati

Radius Global Infrastructure Reports 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Revenue Growth of 48% YoY NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ: RADI) (“Radius” or the “Company”), one of the...
Continua a leggere

Blend to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 22, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BLND), a leader in cloud banking software, today announced that the Company will...
Continua a leggere

Fastly to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), the world’s fastest global edge cloud network provider, today announced that Chief Executive...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Radius Global Infrastructure Reports 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire