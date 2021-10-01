Home Business Wire Power Integrations CEO to Participate in Stifel ESG Conference
Business Wire

Power Integrations CEO to Participate in Stifel ESG Conference

di Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI) today announced that Balu Balakrishnan, the company’s CEO, will participate in an online panel discussion during the upcoming Stifel ESG and Impact Summit. The panel will take place on October 4 at noon Eastern time. A live webcast of the event will be available via the investor page of the company’s website, investors.power.com.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power-conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc.

Contacts

Joe Shiffler
Power Integrations, Inc.
(408) 414-8528
jshiffler@power.com

Articoli correlati

Rockwell Automation Celebrates 30 Years of Automation Fair® November 10-11

Business Wire Business Wire -
Registration now open for annual automation event, showcasing cutting-edge innovations, technical education opportunities, and more MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:...
Continua a leggere

Captivate.fm Releases the World’s First Host-integrated Guest Booking & Interview Management System to the Independent Podcast Creator

Business Wire Business Wire -
Independent podcasters can manage the whole podcast interview booking process using the free, first-party booking engine to provide a...
Continua a leggere

CynergisTek Ready for Cyber Insurance Demands on Healthcare

Business Wire Business Wire -
Midwest health system turns to CynergisTek to implement additional controls to meet carrier’s new and more stringent requirements AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Skype

Microsoft, il nuovo Skype sarà più facile da usare e veloce

Apps