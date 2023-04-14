POULSAT Selects Eutelsat ADVANCE to Connect Schools in North Africa

Providing highly scalable and versatile satellite connectivity services

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) (Paris:ETL) has partnered with POULSAT to provide schools in North Africa with high-speed internet connectivity enabled by Eutelsat ADVANCE, an innovative satellite network-as-a-service solution. POULSAT’ s digital classroom project, supported by The World Bank Group, will connect over a hundred schools in the next three years. The collaboration makes distance learning and education possible for children living in underserved regions, empowering entire communities in the Sahel region, and beyond.

POULSAT’s Eutelsat ADVANCE connectivity solution using the Ka band consists of solar powered VSAT terminals connected to local WiFi hotspots and proprietary cloud solutions, to allow file sharing between teachers and students in a classroom environment. Launched in 2004, POULSAT tailors satellite communications solutions to provide affordable broadband connectivity on land across the globe. With a mission to provide universal connectivity, POULSAT develops sustainable and optimal solutions for clients’ key applications and needs in unconnected regions. POULSAT does so in an economical way, while training the community impacted and developing local employment to maintain the viability of these projects for the years to come.

Through this collaboration with POULSAT, Eutelsat grows its portfolio of Eutelsat ADVANCE customers who choose a cost-effective and robust solution for high-end connectivity services. The partnership contributes to amplifying its Corporate Social Responsibility commitments of enabling connectivity for all, specifically those beyond the confines of existing terrestrial infrastructure.

Cyril Dujardin, Eutelsat General Manager of the Connectivity Business Unit, said: “We are particularly proud of our commercial partnership with POULSAT, which will enable to connect the underserved pupils in North Africa, bringing the essential need that is connectivity today for education, distance learning, working and development. We are changing perspectives for children and young adults in the remotest areas, empowering entire communities in the region, and beyond. At Eutelsat, we are committed to bridging the communications divide, and POULSAT’ innovative digital classroom solution using Eutelsat ADVANCE is making that happen.”

Ildevert Digbeu, POULSAT Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Connectivity must be done with a purpose. We don’t only connect anyone, anywhere, anytime, but we do so intelligently. We take into account the Social, economic, political, and geographical context to craft the right solution for each partner. This is what sets us apart from others. Our partnership with Eutelsat makes it possible to reach every corner of the globe.”

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world’s leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Committed to promoting all facets of sustainable development across its business activities, Eutelsat leverages its in-orbit resources to help bridge the digital divide while maintaining a safe and uncluttered space environment. As an attractive and socially responsible employer, Eutelsat assembles 1,200 men and women from 50 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

