Potomac’s Model Strategies Joins the Orion Portfolio Solutions Platform

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Potomac Fund Management, Inc. (“Potomac”), an investment strategist, is pleased to announce that its model strategies are now available on the Orion Portfolio Solutions (OPS) platform, one of the largest TAMPs in the industry.

Potomac has gained wider attention with its strategies designed to “win by not lose” as financial advisors seek to build portfolios that help protect against market risk.

Potomac’s offerings on the OPS platform, as well as other TAMPs and model marketplaces, allow advisors to match the right strategy or combination of strategies for each investor’s needs.

“Having gotten to know and work with Potomac for more than a decade, we’re excited to have them on our platform and bring their tactical risk-managed strategies to our advisors,” said Rusty Vanneman, CFA, CMT, Chief Investment Strategist at Orion Advisor Solutions. “In this current market climate, advisors are looking for more solutions that align with risk management.”

Advisors shouldn’t have to sift through thousands of unfiltered investment options to find the right investment for their clients. OPS has a curated list of strategists that are vetted and monitored through a dedicated due diligence process, with Potomac being the latest to join the exclusive platform.

Potomac’s suite of offerings on the OPS platform consists of its four main tactical allocation strategies: Bull Bear, Guardian, Income Plus, and Navigrowth.

“A TAMP that has a curated strategist list can add tremendous value. Advisors don’t want to spend time researching every single strategist combination—they want to quickly find the right portfolio mix and get back to growing their business. It always comes back to quality over quantity, so we are thrilled that our strategies have been selected by Orion Portfolio Solutions,” said Manish Khatta, Chief Executive Officer.

About Potomac Fund Management

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Potomac Fund Management (“Potomac”) is an investment strategist firm for financial advisors.

With strategies available on numerous platforms, including Envestnet , Orion Portfolio Solutions, and the Union UMA platform, Potomac supports advisors with the resources best suited for their individual businesses. Known for its technical analysis investment research, Potomac’s research team provides free daily reports and the Financial Advisor toolkit subscription, “Research by Potomac.” As a firm that leads with transparency and content, Potomac boasts several regular video series, including Industry Gossip, Who Charted, and many more.

Potomac and Orion Portfolio Solutions are separate and unaffiliated firms. This release should not be construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular product, service, or firm. Nothing contained in this document is intended to constitute legal, tax, securities, or investment advice, nor an opinion regarding the appropriateness of any investment, nor a solicitation of any type.

