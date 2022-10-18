Potomac Adds Two Regional Consultants, with More on the Way

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Potomac Fund Management, Inc. (“Potomac”), an investment strategist, announced the hiring of two regional consultants, Michael Rogers and Edward Cordova, to serve across U.S. territories. Potomac continues to expand nationally and work with companies to add risk-managed solutions.

While some may be reminded of an article Christopher Norton, the Chief Marketing Officer wrote in 2019, they have since revised the stance “that the COVID-19 pandemic killed the wholesaler.” As companies have resumed conferences and in-person events, the need for boots-on-the-ground and face-to-face client meetings haven’t been overlooked.

“We have spent the last two years building an impressive digital marketing powerhouse. But there is only so much you can do, posting on social media. This business is still about building relationships, which requires looking someone in the eye and shaking hands,” said Manish Khatta, Chief Executive Officer of Potomac.

He continued, “We have lofty goals of becoming a multi-billion dollar shop and this is part of the process.”

See below for more on the backgrounds of Potomac’s latest hires:

Michael Rogers, Regional Consultant: Based in Texas, Rogers will support developing new sales in the South Central. Prior to joining Potomac, Rogers was the Regional Business Consultant at Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd.

Edward Cordova, Regional Consultant: Based in Florida, Cordova will support developing new sales in the Southeast. Prior to joining Potomac, Cordova was Director/Portfolio Specialist at New Age Alpha.

Potomac’s suite of offerings, including OCIO services, allows advisors to match the right strategy or combination of strategies for each investor’s needs.

To learn more about Potomac Fund Management or to sign up for their market research, click here.

About Potomac Fund Management

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Potomac Fund Management (“Potomac”) is an investment strategist firm for financial advisors.

With strategies available on numerous platforms, including Envestnet , Orion Portfolio Solutions, and the Union UMA platform, Potomac supports advisors with the resources best suited for their individual businesses. Known for its technical analysis investment research, Potomac’s research team provides free daily reports and the Financial Advisor toolkit subscription, “Research by Potomac.” As a firm that leads with transparency and content, Potomac boasts several regular video series, including Industry Gossip, Who Charted, and many more.

