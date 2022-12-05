Postman’s Chief Evangelist Kin Lane Releases New Book on the API-First Transformation

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Postman, the world’s leading API Platform, today announced the launch of a new book—The API-First Transformation—authored by Postman Chief Evangelist Kin Lane. With the digital edition available now through Amazon, The API-First Transformation gives business and technology leaders the blueprints and building blocks they need to put APIs at the forefront of their software strategy. Hardcover copies are on sale beginning Tuesday, December 6, and you can pre-order your hard copy now.

API-first leaders, as identified in the 2022 State of the API Report, are an elite group that produces APIs faster, deploys more often, has fewer failures, and recovers sooner when failures occur. They also reported brighter business outlooks over the next 12 months.

“ Every enterprise today is working with APIs; however, many of them lack a formal API strategy—let alone one that prioritizes APIs to drive innovation,” said Lane. “ This book is the accumulation of over 10 years of research and thousands of conversations with developers and leading organizations. Our goal is to help business stakeholders realize the critical role APIs play in enterprise digital transformation, and understand why they are much more than just technical projects.”

The API-First Transformation shows readers how to create their own API strategy, assemble the right technology, and put solutions to work. Thirty executives from leading brands including 7-Eleven, National Basketball Association (NBA), and Twilio also share stories of how they have embraced API-first and the benefits that approach has delivered.

Forward-Thinking Organizations Embrace API-First

“ By being API-first, we are building our foundation based on the API, unlocking many capabilities for us and for our business, or to help our business partners.” — Shadi Fallah, former Director of Digital Technology and Delivery Platform, 7-Eleven

“ API-first is understanding the value of APIs and treating APIs as first-class digital products.” — Sri Kandikonda, Principal Product Manager, FedEx Services

“ API-first means that as you’re thinking through a capability or a feature or something you want to do, there’s gotta be a way to do it through an API.” — Peter Shafton, CTO, ngrok

About the Author

Postman Chief Evangelist Kin Lane has been writing about the technology, business, and politics of APIs for over a decade at APIevangelist.com. In the course of his career, Kin has worked as a web app developer, tech executive, and an API consultant to clients including the Obama administration, where he served as a Presidential Innovation Fellow. Kin lives in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Supporting Resources

About Postman

