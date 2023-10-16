Postman Named a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for API Management for Third Straight Year

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Postman, the world’s leading API Platform, today announced it has been recognized as a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for API Management* for the third consecutive year.





APIs remain a priority for businesses large and small, with Postman’s 2023 State of the API Report finding that 92% of the 40,000 respondents expect to maintain or increase their investment into APIs over the coming year — an increase from 89% in the prior year’s survey. Furthermore, 60% of API professionals are employing generative AI tools, with over one-third excited about building generative AI-powered apps.

“The importance of API Management has increased significantly as AI becomes more embedded in the software that powers enterprises,” said Abhinav Asthana, co-founder and CEO of Postman. “APIs are the hands and legs that power the ‘thinking’ accomplished by AI. They connect AI-powered bots to data, as well as to the verbs and nouns significantly impacting real-world scenarios. Postman plays an indispensable role in managing APIs, and we’re honored to be named a Visionary.”

The Gartner recognition follows the Postman API Platform’s recent recognition by the 2023 API Awards as “Best in API Management,” underscoring Postman’s leading role in the sector.

Postman has set the industry standard for API testing, development, and collaboration with tools like Postman Workspaces and Collections—and it continues to innovate. This year, Postman released Flows, a visual, low-code tool designed to streamline API workflows for users of all technical abilities. And Postbot, the recently released AI-powered assistant, is helping tens of thousands of developers work faster.

Read more about the Gartner recognition and download a complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for API Management report at Postman.com.

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for API Management, Shameen Pillai, Kimihiko Iijima, Mark O’Neill, John Santoro, Paul Dumas, Andrew Humphreys, Nicholas Carter, 11 October 2023.

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Postman

Postman is the world’s leading API platform, used by more than 25 million developers and 500,000 organizations, including 98% of the Fortune 500. Postman is helping developers and professionals across the globe build the API-first world by simplifying each step of the API lifecycle and streamlining collaboration—enabling users to create better APIs, faster. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and has an office in Bangalore, where it was founded. Postman is privately held, with funding from Battery Ventures, BOND, Coatue, CRV, Insight Partners, and Nexus Venture Partners. Learn more at postman.com or connect with Postman on Twitter via @getpostman.

