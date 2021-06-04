Postman Launches Breaking Changes Show Featuring Experts and Leaders from the Best Companies in the World

Weekly talk show to cover the industry, business and technology that powers an API-first world

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Postman, the leading platform for API development and collaboration, this week announced the launch of its Breaking Changes show series, hosted by Postman Chief Evangelist Kin Lane. The weekly show is designed for attendees to gain insights on the latest happenings within the API industry; learn from the experiences and journeys of the top companies in the world; and discover new ways to think about API design, architecture, strategy, and the overall developer experience.

Last year, more organizations than ever realized how critical APIs are for modernizing their business. Even beyond that, API collaboration is the key to solving some of today’s toughest technological challenges. Postman is the API platform that’s designed to address these challenges.

The first episode of this series, “Transform Your Business Through APIs,” will debut on Wednesday, June 9 at 9 a.m. PDT/12 p.m. EDT with Alex Reynolds, VP/GM of Platform Solutions at Shutterstock. This episode will focus on what inspired Shutterstock to pivot from an e-commerce platform to creating an API business that now powers some of the world’s leading digital platforms, including Google Ads, Wix, and Microsoft.

Upcoming guests include:

Breaking Changes will be available on Postman’s website.

