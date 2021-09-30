Home Business Wire POSaBIT to Participate in Upcoming Conferences
SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC:POSAF), the leading provider of payments infrastructure in the cannabis industry, will be participating in these upcoming conferences:

For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or James@HaydenIR.com.

About POSaBIT

POSaBIT (CSE: PBIT) is a financial technology company that delivers unique and innovative payment processing and point-of-sale systems for cash-only businesses. POSaBIT specializes in resolving pain points for complex, high-risk, emerging industries like cannabis with an all-in-one solution that is compliant, user-friendly and utilizes top-of-the-line hardware. POSaBIT’s unique solution provides a safer and transparent environment for merchants while creating a better overall experience for the consumer. For additional information, visit: www.posabit.com .

Contacts

Investor Relations:

investors@posabit.com

Media Relations:

Oscar Dahl

855-767.2248

oscar@posabit.com

Management:

Ryan Hamlin

Co-founder and CEO of POSaBIT

855-767-2248

investors@posabit.com

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

(646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com

