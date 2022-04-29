POSaBIT to Participate in Fourth Quarter and FY 2021 Q&A Call with Stansberry Research on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 4:30 PM (ET)

Home Business Wire POSaBIT to Participate in Fourth Quarter and FY 2021 Q&A Call with...
TORONTO & SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC: POSAF), the leading provider of point of sale software and payments infrastructure in the cannabis industry, announced today that technical issues on its earnings call, for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, restricted the ability to ask questions.

As a result, the company will host a conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time with Stansberry Research. POSaBIT looks forward to addressing investor questions and would like thank investors for their continued interest and support of POSaBIT.

The Company invites investors to submit questions they would like addressed on the call to investors@posabit.com

Conference Call Information

Date: May 3, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Toll-Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Entry Code: 226688

Live Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2708/45462

Conference Call Replay Information:

The replay will be available approximately 1 hour after the completion of the live event.

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 45462

Replay Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2708/45462

About POSaBIT

POSaBIT (CSE: PBIT) is a financial technology company that delivers unique and innovative payment processing and point-of-sale systems for cash-only businesses. POSaBIT specializes in resolving pain points for complex, high-risk, emerging industries like cannabis with an all-in-one solution that is compliant, user-friendly, and utilizes top-of-the-line hardware. POSaBIT’s unique solution provides a safe and transparent environment for merchants while creating a better overall experience for the consumer. For additional information, visit www.posabit.com .

Contacts

Investor Relations:
investors@posabit.com

Media Relations:
Oscar Dahl

855-767-2248

oscar@posabit.com

Management:
Ryan Hamlin

Co-founder and CEO of POSaBIT

855-767-2248

investors@posabit.com

Hayden IR
James Carbonara

(646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com

