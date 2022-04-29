POSaBIT to Participate in Fourth Quarter and FY 2021 Q&A Call with Stansberry Research on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 4:30 PM (ET)

TORONTO & SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC: POSAF), the leading provider of point of sale software and payments infrastructure in the cannabis industry, announced today that technical issues on its earnings call, for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, restricted the ability to ask questions.

As a result, the company will host a conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time with Stansberry Research. POSaBIT looks forward to addressing investor questions and would like thank investors for their continued interest and support of POSaBIT.

The Company invites investors to submit questions they would like addressed on the call to investors@posabit.com

Conference Call Information

Date: May 3, 2022



Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time



Toll-Free: 888-506-0062



International: 973-528-0011



Entry Code: 226688



Live Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2708/45462

Conference Call Replay Information:

The replay will be available approximately 1 hour after the completion of the live event.

Toll Free: 877-481-4010



International: 919-882-2331



Replay Passcode: 45462



Replay Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2708/45462

About POSaBIT

POSaBIT (CSE: PBIT) is a financial technology company that delivers unique and innovative payment processing and point-of-sale systems for cash-only businesses. POSaBIT specializes in resolving pain points for complex, high-risk, emerging industries like cannabis with an all-in-one solution that is compliant, user-friendly, and utilizes top-of-the-line hardware. POSaBIT’s unique solution provides a safe and transparent environment for merchants while creating a better overall experience for the consumer. For additional information, visit www.posabit.com .

