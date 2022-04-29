POSaBIT Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Full Year 2021 Revenue of $21.3 Million, up 172%

Raises Full Year 2022 Revenue Guidance to $37 to $40 Million

TORONTO & SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–POSaBIT Systems Corporation (“POSaBIT” or the “Company”) (CSE: PBIT, OTC:POSAF), a leading provider of payments infrastructure in the cannabis industry, today announced its financial results for the three and 12-months ended December 31, 2021.

“We exited 2021 with record revenue and accelerating momentum towards another year of growth and expansion,” said Ryan Hamlin, CEO and Co-founder of POSaBIT. “We exceeded the high end of our revenue guidance with $21.3 million in annual revenue and extended our record of doubling revenue each year since 2017. Transactional sales volume increased by more than 174% in 2021, a strong indication of our expanding geographic footprint as well as the accelerating adoption of electronic payment solutions across the industry. We have grown our business with limited investment delivering exponential growth and positive adjusted EBITDA in four of the last six quarters. Increasingly, cannabis merchants are gravitating towards electronic payment solutions for increased security and convenience for their customers, and our open platform gives merchants choice on how they want to build their processing infrastructure. In addition, there are a number of emerging opportunities in the cannabis market that we are eager to explore and further develop our business.”

Hamlin continued, “Looking ahead, we anticipate continued strong growth of our payments business as well as rapid expansion of our POS footprint into new states. Based on our current installed base and merchants under contract, we are raising our full year 2022 revenue guidance to between $37 and $40 million, which represents growth of more than 80% at the midpoint compared to 2021.”

Recent Operational Highlights

Entered three new markets, Georgia, Texas and West Virginia, expanding geographic presence to 18 U.S. states across CBD and cannabis markets

Entered CBD market with point-of-sale solution; now live in more than 20 brick and mortar CBD locations nationwide

Entered into an agreement with dispensary chain Lume, with 32 locations in Michigan that the Company expects to be fully onboarded with POSaBIT by the end of Q2 2022

Entered into agreements with additional large Multi-State Operators

Completed the Company’s largest processing day in its history on 4/20/2022 with 100% uptime for the sixth 4/20 in a row

for the sixth 4/20 in a row Shipped several safety related enhancements on the POSaBIT Point of Sale to help promote a safer work environment for all store employees

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Transactional sales for Card Services totaled $102.6 million, up 96% compared with $52.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020

Total revenue was $6.4 million, up 110% compared with $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020

Gross profit was $1.5 million, or 23.0% of revenue, up 86% on a dollar basis compared with $797,000, or 26.1% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020

Net loss was $(2.3) million, inclusive of a $(519,000) non-cash change in the fair value of derivative liabilities, compared with a loss of $(116,000), inclusive of a $(78,000) non-cash change in the fair value of derivative liabilities in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Adjusted net loss was $(1.8) million, which excludes a $(519,000) non-cash change in fair value of derivative liabilities, compared with an Adjusted net loss of $(38,000), which excludes a $(78,000) non-cash change in fair value of derivative liabilities in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $(1.1) million, or (17%) of revenue, compared with $134,000, or 4% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2020

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights

Transactional sales for Card Services totaled $362 million, up 174% compared with $132 million in 2020

Total revenue was $21.3 million, up 172% compared with $7.8 million in 2020

Gross profit was $5.8 million, or 27.0% of revenue, up 232% on a dollar basis compared with $1.7 million, or 22.2% of revenue in 2020

Net loss was $(10.6) million, inclusive of a $(9.7) million, non-cash change in fair value of derivative liabilities, compared with a net loss of $(1.3) million, inclusive of a $(78,000) non-cash change in fair value of derivative liabilities in 2020.

Adjusted net loss was $(0.8) million, which excludes a $(9.7) million, non-cash change in fair value of derivative liabilities, compared with an Adjusted net loss of $(1.2) million, which excludes a $(78,000) non-cash change in fair value of derivative liabilities in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $(1.2) million, or (6%) of revenue, compared with $(558,000), or (7%) of revenue, in 2020

Warrants and Cash Update

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had cash of approximately $4.4 million compared to approximately $1.0 million as of December 31, 2020. This increase was partially driven by approximately $3.9 million of cash received from the exercise of 20,466,927 outstanding warrants during 2021.

Financial Results

in US Dollars Three months ended 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 % Change Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 % Change Revenue 6,433,497 3,057,600 +110% 21,301,749 7,822,732 +172% Cost of goods sold 4,950,653 2,260,857 +119% 15,542,552 6,087,668 +155% Gross profit 1,482,844 796,743 +86% 5,759,197 1,735,064 +232% Gross profit margin 23.0 % 26.1 % (301) bps 27.0 % 22.2 % +490 bps Operating costs 2,813,991 704,319 +300% 5,888,677 2,547,797 +131% Operating loss (1,331,147 ) 92,424 (1,540 %) (129,480 ) (812,733 ) (84 %) Other expenses (income) (938,804 ) (351,021 ) (167 %) (10,436,226 ) (334,887 ) (3,016 %) Loss before discontinued operations (2,269,951 ) (258,597 ) (778 %) (10,565,706 ) (1,147,620 ) (821 %) Income / (Loss) from discontinued operations — 142,822 — (103,681 ) Net loss (2,269,951 ) (115,775 ) (1,861 %) (10,565,706 ) (1,251,301 ) (744 %)

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, as reported.

Year ended Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Loss from continuing operations, as reported (10,565,707 ) (1,147,620 ) Add back: depreciation and amortization 245,046 349,935 Add back: share-based compensation, as reported 763,792 132,025 Add back / (deduct): foreign exchange (gains) / losses (2,076,501 ) (227,518 ) Add back / (deduct): change in fair value of financial instrument, as reported (12,632 ) 1,613 Add back / (deduct): change in expected credit loss, as reported (309 ) 57,179 Add back: fair value of derivative instrument, as reported 9,736,792 77,688 Add back finance costs, as reported 173,737 178,670 Deduct government assistance, as reported – (119,465 ) Add back loss on disposal of discontinued operations, as reported – 55,000 Add back loss on related party-loan, as reported 219,379 – Add back: disposal of assets, as reported 1,301 1,903 Add back: one-time processor penalty, as reported 200,000 – Add back/ (deduct): transaction costs, as reported 118,072 82,299 Adjusted EBITDA (1,197,144 ) (558,292 )

Three months ended Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Sep. 30, 2021 Loss from continuing operations, as reported (2,269,951 ) (258,597 ) (6,903,441 ) Add back: depreciation and amortization 57,197 77,053 60,603 Add back: share-based compensation, as reported 290,740 53,560 276,766 Add back / (deduct): foreign exchange (gains) / losses (83,274 ) (168,449 ) (1,893,525 ) Add back / (deduct): change in fair value of financial instrument, as reported (11,900 ) (2,076 ) (424 ) Add back / (deduct): change in expected credit loss, as reported (4,804 ) 66,627 5,725 Add back: fair value of derivative instrument, as reported 519,301 77,688 7,856,498 Add back/(Deduct): finance costs, as reported 21,634 (29,082 ) (23,487 ) Deduct government assistance, as reported – (119,465 ) – Add back loss on disposal of discontinued operations, as reported – 197,580 112,500 Add back loss on related party-loan, as reported 219,379 – – Add back: disposal of assets, as reported – 242 – Add back: one-time processor penalty, as reported 200,000 – – Add back/ (deduct): transaction costs, as reported (3,759 ) 82,299 – Adjusted EBITDA (1,066,484 ) 134,011 (508,785 )

2022 Outlook

The Company provides the following guidance for the full year 2022.

FY 2022 Total Revenue $37.0 – $40.0 million Transaction sales for card services $675 – $730 million Gross Profit Dollars $9.0 – $10.0 million

Financial Reports

