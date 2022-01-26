POSaBIT Provides Business Update

Expects to Exceed High End of FY 2021 Revenue Guidance

Signs Agreement with Large MSO in California

Cites Strong Position in Home State of Washington

TORONTO & SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC:POSAF), the leading provider of payments infrastructure in the cannabis industry, today provided an update on its business.

Total revenue for FY 2021 is expected to exceed the high end of the previously provided guidance of $19.0 to $20.5 million with Q4 2021 revenue expected to exceed Q3 2021

A large Multi-Store Operator (MSO) in California entered into an agreement with POSaBIT in Q4 2021

Now engaged with 8 of top 12 merchants in its home state of Washington1

“We finished 2021 strong and expect to report full-year revenue in excess of the guidance we provided to investors in November,” said Ryan Hamlin, CEO and Co-founder of POSaBIT. “Our preliminary results also indicate growth in the fourth quarter both on a year-over-year basis and sequentially compared to the third quarter that will represent another quarter and year of record revenue. We have chosen to update investors now, so that we can discuss business trends at upcoming conferences. We are extremely encouraged by the results and look forward to providing additional details when we release our comprehensive fourth quarter and full year results.”

Hamlin continued, “We have further expanded our footprint with the signing of a new processing agreement with a large MSO in the state of California and continue to reinforce our leadership position in our home state of Washington where we are now engaged with 8 of the top 12 cannabis merchants.”

These preliminary and unaudited financial results are subject to customary financial statement procedures by POSaBIT and its auditors. Actual results could be affected by subsequent events or determinations. While POSaBIT believes there is a reasonable basis for these preliminary financial results, the results involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These preliminary results represent forward-looking information. See “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Financial Outlook”.

1 As of November 30, 2021

ABOUT POSABIT

POSaBIT (CSE: PBIT) is a financial technology company that delivers unique and innovative, blockchain-enabled payment processing and point-of-sale systems for cash-only businesses. POSaBIT specializes in resolving pain points for complex, high-risk, emerging industries like cannabis with an all-in-one solution that is compliant, user-friendly and utilizes top-of-the-line hardware. POSaBIT’s unique solution provides a safer and transparent environment for merchants while creating a better overall experience for the consumer. For additional information, visit: www.posabit.com.

