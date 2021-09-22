Home Business Wire POSaBIT Continues to Expand Reach, Enters the New Mexico Market
POSaBIT Continues to Expand Reach, Enters the New Mexico Market

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC:POSAF), the leading provider of payments infrastructure in the cannabis industry, is proud to announce their entry into the burgeoning New Mexico cannabis market, partnering with one of the largest retail chains in the state.

“As we continue to offer our services to more and more local markets, it is always exciting to enter a new state for the first time,” said Ryan Hamlin, CEO/co-founder of POSaBIT. “We see New Mexico as a big up and coming market, and this is just another step in our company’s initiative to reach every corner of the US cannabis industry.”

This marks the 15th state that POSaBIT is operating within and the company plans to aggressively pursue further expansion throughout the end of the year and beyond.

About POSaBIT

POSaBIT (CSE: PBIT) is a financial technology company that delivers unique and innovative payment processing and point-of-sale systems for cash-only businesses. POSaBIT specializes in resolving pain points for complex, high-risk, emerging industries like cannabis with an all-in-one solution that is compliant, user-friendly and utilizes top-of-the-line hardware. POSaBIT’s unique solution provides a safer and transparent environment for merchants while creating a better overall experience for the consumer. For additional information, visit: www.posabit.com.

