Porzio, Bromberg & Newman, P.C. Named a “Legal Technology Trailblazer” by National Law Journal

MORRISTOWN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Porzio, Bromberg & Newman, P.C. has been named to The National Law Journal’s 2022 list of Legal Technology Trailblazers for its development of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Porzio Life Sciences, LLC and the company’s pioneering product, Porzio Compliance Digest. Porzio Life Sciences is one of only 38 entities recognized with this national honor. The full profile is available here.

Developed in response to the rapid growth of regulations governing the sales and marketing of drugs, Porzio Life Sciences has helped over 600 drug companies to stay compliant with state, federal, and foreign laws. Porzio Compliance Digest, the company’s flagship product consists of 10 databases of regulatory guidance and analysis. Updated daily by a team of regulatory analysts, the information in Porzio Compliance Digest and throughout all of Porzio Life Sciences’ products is “built from the law,” giving customers instant access to the most important regulations and solutions governing their businesses without incurring legal fees.

Since its inception in 2004, well ahead of most legal technology tools, Porzio Life Sciences has been a significant factor in driving growth in overall revenue for Porzio Bromberg & Newman. Leveraging the success of Porzio Compliance Digest, the company has grown its compliance risk management platform into a full suite of solutions and services for global spend transparency monitoring and reporting, management of high risk engagements with health care practitioners, drug price transparency, and consulting on the distribution of pharmaceutical and medical device products and overall supply chain. Looking forward, Porzio Life Sciences is in process of developing additional technology solutions including an automated life sciences supply chain licensing platform.

“We are delighted at being recognized for creating a business solution that has become the go-to source for compliance professionals in the life sciences industry,” said John Oroho, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Porzio Life Sciences. “The attorneys of Porzio believed in this idea, they invested, and now we have a proven track record for decades of success in serving our customers and creating a unique synergy between Porzio Life Sciences as a technology-driven service provider and the legal work that is done by the firm. By leveraging our knowledge of the law with our knowledge of compliance, we offer something that is not comparable to any offerings from other information service providers, and we’re thankful to be honored for it.”

Porzio Bromberg & Newman, P.C., a full-service firm of 90 lawyers concentrated in the Northeast, has used technology-powered innovations to make itself a leading advisor to the pharmaceutical industry. In 2003, the firm created Porzio Life Sciences, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary that develops regulatory compliance software for pharmaceutical manufacturers. Today, Porzio Life Sciences licenses its software to more than 600 pharmaceutical companies around the globe.

