Portugal Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Markets, Statistics and Analyses Report 2021: Portugal Completes Protracted 5G Auction, Sees New Market Entrants – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Portugal’s mobile market has long been dominated by the triopoly of Altice Portugal, NOS, and Vodafone Portugal. The MVNOs collectively have only managed to secure about 3% of the market, by subscribers.
This dominance of the main players is expected to be reduced following the auction recently completed by the regulator, which saw the market entry of Dixarobil and Nowo. Both will provide 5G services. The auction marked the entry of Romania’s Digi in Portugal’s mobile market, as also of Masmovil which had hitherto focussed on fibre deployment in Lisbon and Oporto.
Key Topics Covered:
Key statistics
Regional Europe Market Comparison
- Market characteristics
- Market Leaders
- Market Challengers
- Market Emergents
- TMI versus GDP
- Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
- Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration
Country overview
COVID-19 and its impact on the telecom sector
- Economic considerations and responses
- Subscribers
- Infrastructure
Telecommunications market
- Market analysis
Regulatory environment
- Historic overview
- Regulatory authority
- Fixed-line developments
- Mobile network developments
Mobile market
- Market analysis
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile voice
- Mobile data
- Mobile broadband
- Machine-to-Machine (M2M)
- Internet-of-Things (IoT)
- Mobile infrastructure
- Major mobile operators
- Mobile content and applications
Fixed-line broadband market
- Market analysis
- Broadband statistics
- Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP)
- Other fixed broadband services
Fixed network operators
- Introduction
- Altice Portugal
- Oni Communications
- Sonaecom
- AR Telecom
- NOS
- Vodafone
Telecommunications infrastructure
- National telecom network
- International infrastructure
- Data centres
Appendix Historic data
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uiwvmn
