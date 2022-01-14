Home Business Wire Portugal Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Markets, Statistics and Analyses Report 2021: Portugal...
Business Wire

Portugal Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Markets, Statistics and Analyses Report 2021: Portugal Completes Protracted 5G Auction, Sees New Market Entrants – ResearchAndMarkets.com

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Portugal – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Portugal’s mobile market has long been dominated by the triopoly of Altice Portugal, NOS, and Vodafone Portugal. The MVNOs collectively have only managed to secure about 3% of the market, by subscribers.

This dominance of the main players is expected to be reduced following the auction recently completed by the regulator, which saw the market entry of Dixarobil and Nowo. Both will provide 5G services. The auction marked the entry of Romania’s Digi in Portugal’s mobile market, as also of Masmovil which had hitherto focussed on fibre deployment in Lisbon and Oporto.

Key Topics Covered:

Key statistics

Regional Europe Market Comparison

  • Market characteristics
  • Market Leaders
  • Market Challengers
  • Market Emergents
  • TMI versus GDP
  • Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
  • Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

COVID-19 and its impact on the telecom sector

  • Economic considerations and responses
  • Subscribers
  • Infrastructure

Telecommunications market

  • Market analysis

Regulatory environment

  • Historic overview
  • Regulatory authority
  • Fixed-line developments
  • Mobile network developments

Mobile market

  • Market analysis
  • Mobile statistics
  • Mobile voice
  • Mobile data
  • Mobile broadband
  • Machine-to-Machine (M2M)
  • Internet-of-Things (IoT)
  • Mobile infrastructure
  • Major mobile operators
  • Mobile content and applications

Fixed-line broadband market

  • Market analysis
  • Broadband statistics
  • Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
  • Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
  • Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP)
  • Other fixed broadband services

Fixed network operators

  • Introduction
  • Altice Portugal
  • Oni Communications
  • Sonaecom
  • AR Telecom
  • NOS
  • Vodafone

Telecommunications infrastructure

  • National telecom network
  • International infrastructure
  • Data centres

Appendix Historic data

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uiwvmn

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Articoli correlati

Yotta Energy Partners with Cal Solar Inc. to Deploy Energy Storage and Solar Technology Across California

Business Wire Business Wire -
The two companies will focus on integrating distributed energy solutions in commercial, public works, and multifamily properties as new...
Continua a leggere

Threedium Joins La Maison des Startups LVMH

Business Wire Business Wire -
3D & AR Engine for the World’s Largest Luxury Goods Conglomerate LONDON LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Threedium announced their participation in La...
Continua a leggere

BitNile Holdings Partners With Ed Carpenter Racing to Sponsor the No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet for the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Business Wire Business Wire -
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AGH #2020_NTT_INDYCAR_Series--BitNile Holdings, Inc (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (“BitNile” or the “Company”) announced today...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Yotta Energy Partners with Cal Solar Inc. to Deploy Energy Storage and Solar Technology...

Business Wire