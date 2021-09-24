Home Business Wire Portugal Data Centre Market Landscape Report 2021 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
Business Wire

Portugal Data Centre Market Landscape Report 2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Portugal Data Centre Landscape 2021” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This new report covers the Portuguese Data Centre Market and provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Summary Box – Portuguese Data Centre Summary
  • Data Centre 3rd party Data Centre Providers & Facilities in Portugal
  • Key Portuguese Data Centre Provider Profiles
  • Portuguese Data Centre raised floor space forecast – in m2 (2019 to 2024)
  • Portuguese Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast – in MW (2019 to 2024)
  • Portuguese Data Centre power costs
  • Portuguese Data Centre Business Models
  • Portuguese Data Centre Clusters
  • Portuguese Data Centre Pricing – in forecast rack space, m2 space & per kW rentals (2019 to 2024)
  • The Key Trends in the Portuguese Data Centre Market
  • Data Centre Outlook

List of Figures

  • A table summarizing the key Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Portugal
  • A picture of the PT Prime Data Centre facility at Covilha near Lisbon
  • A pie chart showing the Portuguese key Data Centre Providers by raised floor space in m2 as of the end of 2020
  • A chart showing forecast Portuguese Data Centre raised floor space from the end of 2020 to the end of 2024 – in m2
  • A chart showing the forecast Portuguese Data Centre DCCP in MW from the end of 2020 to the end of 2024 – in MW
  • A chart and table showing the average forecast Data Centre rack space, m2 & kW rentals in Euro per month (2020 to 2024)
  • A chart showing forecast Portuguese Data Centre Revenues – in millions of Euro from the end of 2020 to the end of 2024
  • A chart showing forecast Portuguese Public Cloud Revenues – in millions of Euro from the end of 2020 to the end of 2024

Companies Mentioned

  • PT Prime Data Centre

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/so5k0r

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Articoli correlati

Austria Data Centre Landscape Report 2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Austria Data Centre Landscape report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This new report covers the...
Continua a leggere

Long-Time Natural Foods Industry Leader, Jeff Tripician, Joins Edible Communities’ Board of Directors, Assists with Growth and Development

Business Wire Business Wire -
SANTA FE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ediblecommunities--Edible Communities, the award-winning media company dedicated to the sustainable food movement, has named Jeff Tripician,...
Continua a leggere

France Data Centre Landscape Report 2021 Featuring Equinix Data Centre, Interxion Data Centre, & Scaleway DC3 Data Centre – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "France Data Centre Landscape 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This new report covers the French...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Austria Data Centre Landscape Report 2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Business Wire