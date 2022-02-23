PortraitsAtNeed.com Launches Next Day Premium Framed Canvas Portraits

3 New Services Announced to Align with the Delivery Needs of the Funeral Industry.





LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PortraitsAtNeed.com launches to the funeral industry with 3 new wholesale-only, flat-rate priced framed portrait services. The website replaces MemorialPhotoCanvas.com which has served the industry since 2018 with premium portraits crafted from everyday photographs.

PortraitsAtNeed.com offers 3 new portrait delivery options:

At Need Express: Fastest Service: Overnight delivery USA Nationwide Monday-Saturday. At Need : Best Value: Priority delivery USA Nationwide M-F. After Care: Lowest Cost: Economy Worldwide delivery.

“To support our customers in the funeral industry, PortraitsAtNeed.com created a lightning-fast process to meet the demands of a Funeral Director’s busy schedule. Major changes have been made to improve delivery options which include a new production facility. The new process and facility allow us to create a custom framed portrait today for delivery tomorrow nationwide Monday-Saturday,” explained Paul Good, Founder/CEO.

“People are living their lives more digitally as they socially distance. Our platform has been designed to allow families to text or email a photo to a Funeral Director who, in turn, can create, review, and proof the order from their mobile, tablet or desktop device.”

The flat rate price includes professional portrait service, canvas print in wood frame, shipping, online proof within 24 hours, and the digital file to use for obituaries, prayer cards, DVDs, etc. PortraitsAtNeed.com offers 3 sizes of framed portraits from almost any image, such as a passport photo, mobile phone picture or candid snapshot. The simple turnkey process stands out from anything on the market today.

PortraitsAtNeed.com provides a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee and Concierge Service is available by phone and email to give assistance placing orders and navigating the website. “Your urgent needs are our daily routine,” Good explained. Their team has consistently earned praise for their commitment to core values of process, politeness and professionalism to meet and exceed client expectations. In a show of commitment to their business partners, PortraitsAtNeed.com offers a free showroom display after the purchase of the first order.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, PortraitsAtNeed.com is a brand of PhotoFixitPro, Inc. The company has been repairing and preparing photos for photo retailers and funeral homes worldwide for nearly two decades.

