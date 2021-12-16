Portnox Receives ISO 27001 Security Certification for Network Access Control

Network Security Vendor Demonstrates Continued Commitment to Information Security & Compliance

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cybersecurity—Portnox, a leading provider of network access control (NAC) and network security solutions, today announced that it has received ISO 27001 Certification for the development of network access control software – both cloud-delivered and on-premise.

“Portnox strives to meet today’s highest standards for security and compliance each and every day. Our recent ISO 27001 Certification is a testament to the company’s commitment to deliver best-of-breed network security solutions to our customers around the globe,” said Portnox CEO Denny LeCompte.

ISO 27001 is the international standard for information security. It sets out the specification for an information security management system (ISMS). The information security management system standard’s best practice approach helps organizations manage their information security by addressing people, processes and technology.

To receive this certification, Portnox underwent a formal, third-party audit to verify that its existing controls, processes and procedures met today’s required security standards. The ISO 27001 certification is evidence that Portnox complies with the highest international standards.

“For our customers and all those considering Portnox NAC products within their organizations, our ISO 27001 Certification will help to streamline and expedite IT audits and due diligence processes,” said Portnox CTO Ofer Amitai.

Certification to the ISO 27001 Standard is recognized worldwide as an indication that your ISMS is aligned with information security best practices. Part of the ISO 27000 series of information security standards, ISO 27001 is a framework that helps organizations “establish, implement, operate, monitor, review, maintain and continually improve an ISMS”. The latest version of the ISO 27001 information security standard was published in September 2013, replacing the 2005 iteration.

Portnox is also ISO 9001 certified, which serves as the international standard for quality management systems (QMS), and verifies that Portnox consistently provides network security products that meet customer and regulatory requirements. ISO 9001 was first published in 1987 by the ISO. The current version of ISO 9001 was released in September 2015.

About Portnox

Portnox provides simple-to-deploy, operate and maintain network access control, security and visibility solutions. Portnox software can be deployed on-premises, as a cloud-delivered service, or in hybrid mode. It is agentless and vendor-agnostic, allowing organizations to maximize their existing network and cybersecurity investments. Hundreds of enterprises around the world rely on Portnox for network visibility, cybersecurity policy enforcement and regulatory compliance. The company has been recognized for its innovations by Info Security Products Guide, Cyber Security Excellence Awards, IoT Innovator Awards, Computing Security Awards, Best of Interop ITX and Cyber Defense Magazine. Portnox has offices in the U.S., Europe and Asia. For information visit www.portnox.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

