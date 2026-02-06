Portal26 Announces Breakthrough AI Value Realization Solution to Enable Enterprises to Close the Massive Gap Between AI Investments and Associated ROI

The first-of-its-kind solution harnesses user behavior data to immediately focus organizations on high-value agents, applications and migration, ensuring radical improvements in AI outcomes

LOS GATOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Portal26, a pioneer of GenAI security solutions in 2023, launched the industry's only Zero Day Shadow AI Discovery Engine in 2024 and GenAI License Intelligence in 2025, kicks off 2026 introducing the industry's first AI Value Realization Solution.

Designed and built under the guidance of enterprise design partners, the Portal26 AI Value Realization module addresses one of the biggest unanswered challenges in Enterprise AI today: How to improve the unacceptably low returns on AI investments. In the absence of a systematic path to ROI, organizations have been struggling to turn the chaos of GenAI usage into a coherent corporate strategy that pays off for the business.

Portal26’s Value Realization solution is a unique strategic intelligence module that helps organizations make rapid, evidence-based decisions about GenAI investments and programs at scale. Customers see dramatic improvements in POC to production outcomes, AI utilization metrics, business impact, and cost. Additional value comes from strong improvements in agent design, rollouts, user education, and policy enforcement.

In addition to Chief Information Officers, Chief Information Security Officers, and Functional leaders, who already benefit from the Portal26 GenAI Adoption Platform, additional stakeholders for Portal26’s Value Realization Module include Chief AI Officers who own overall AI programs, AI Product Managers who own agentic AI development, Chief Finance Officers who own cost and ROI, and Chief People Officers who are engaged in Enterprise Workforce Development Initiatives.

Over the last year, Portal26’s design partners have personally experienced the pain that is echoed in a host of studies, including a prominent one from MIT. These studies have found 95% of enterprise GenAI proof-of-concepts fail due to uninformed, top-down planning and guesswork.

“Portal26 receives continuous granular signals from across the enterprise and analyzes them for demand, cost, productivity, and impact on an ongoing basis,” said Arti Raman, CEO, Portal26. “This allows Portal26 to not only predict high-impact use cases at any given time but also support that with the full package of how these should be built and deployed. Additionally, Portal26 is in a unique position to track how AI needs change over time and to manage the effectiveness of all deployed AI. This level of decision support is unprecedented and extremely valuable for AI leaders.”

“Companies everywhere are struggling to balance the intense pressure to adopt GenAI with the lack of return,” commented Pakshi Rajan, Chief GenAI & Product Officer, Portal26. “Our AI Value Realization module is the only solution that allows the organization to proactively build AI powered use cases with pre-determined impact and competitive advantage.”

With the addition of Portal26 AI Value Realization, Portal26 now offers support for all three key pillars of Enterprise GenAI Adoption:

Shadow AI - Portal26 Shadow AI Discovery engine discovers and mitigates Zero-Day Shadow AI across the enterprise AI Security - Portal26 GenAI Security provides GenAI data security, policy enforcement, risk management, incident management, audit, forensics, and policy management AI Value Realization - Portal26 GenAI Value Realization Solution, License Intelligence, and Strategy provides decision support for investment, cost management, agentic development, and ROI across the enterprise

About Portal26

The Portal26 GenAI Adoption Management Platform provides enterprises full visibility and control of all Generative AI usage to enable them to securely embrace and accelerate its competitive promise. For CISOs and security teams, they can in real-time isolate and prevent risk, discover ShadowAI, protect data and IP, allow for rapid audits and forensics, and support rigorous governance. For CIOs, CFOs and Dept. heads, their access to wide and deep employee GenAI consumption analytics provides valuable insights to determine GenAI use cases, strategy, adoption, and ROI, to achieve program objectives. Regardless of your current stage of enterprise GenAI adoption, Portal26 rapidly enables your buildout of a trusted, responsible GenAI program that lifts long-term organizational competitiveness and productivity. Learn more at Portal26.ai

Media Contact:

Emily Gallagher

emily@prsense.global