Portal Innovations Expands Powered by Portal Model to Broaden Access to Scientific Innovators

The initiative expands the Powered by Portal platform with the opening of Ocean State Labs, while introducing access to the Stargaze Network Terminal as a tool for innovators

PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Portal Innovations today announced plans to scale its Powered by Portal managed services platform, deepening partnerships with universities, economic development organizations, and government stakeholders to provide end-to-end expertise in lab operations, venture support and investing, helping entrepreneurs in emerging markets move faster. As part of this expansion, Portal is opening Ocean State Labs, marking its second Powered by Portal location following the launch of University of Chicago Science Incubator last year.

“Portal Innovations is excited to see Ocean State Labs move from development into active operations,” said John Flavin, Founder and CEO of Portal Innovations. “The launch of Ocean State Labs is the first of many new Powered by Portal partnerships that we plan to announce this year.”

Ocean State Labs is Rhode Island’s first life sciences incubator, welcoming its initial cohort of companies advancing new therapies and technologies across oncology, regenerative medicine, central nervous system disorders, and other areas of high unmet need. The 30,000-square-foot facility offers founders access to shared lab infrastructure, operational support, and a connected innovation community. Developed in partnership with the Rhode Island Life Science Hub, the State of Rhode Island, Brown University, and the 195 District, Ocean State Labs is located in Providence’s Innovation District and will support up to 30 startups and established companies. The facility will house more than $2 million in shared research equipment.

“Providence has long been an innovation hub with amazing research universities like Brown University and URI nearby. We’re excited to join the Ocean State Labs ecosystem and accelerate our research on chronic disease therapies,” said Frank Ahmann, President and CEO of XM Therapeutics.

In parallel with the opening of Ocean State Labs, Portal is expanding the resources available to founders through its broader ecosystem initiatives, including bootcamps, venture support, and the Stargaze Network Terminal – Portal’s proprietary, private-network platform designed to accelerate the growth of science-driven companies. Developed in-house, the Stargaze Network Terminal connects a global community of entrepreneurs, operators, investors, and strategic partners, providing secure access to curated tools, specialized insights, and high‑value relationship pathways.

“The Stargaze Network Terminal is a game-changer for science innovators,” said Mike Faulman, Vice President of Operations at Portal Innovations. “By giving founders a secure and purpose‑built environment to access the connections and capabilities they need, it enables breakthrough ideas to advance faster and more efficiently than ever before.”

For Portal, the value of its platform goes far beyond infrastructure. “More than just the benches, desks and equipment, Portal's network, community and on-site human capital makes building our company here very worth our while,” said Henry Markarian, Founder of Integrated Dynamics, a Portal member company. To date, the network has supported more than 150 member companies and includes an investment portfolio of 25 therapeutic and diagnostic startups.

