Porch Group Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch,” “the Company,” “we,” “our,” “us”) (NASDAQ: PRCH), a new kind of homeowners insurance company, today reported fourth quarter and full-year results through December 31, 2025, that exceeded our expectations.

Porch generated for shareholders1 fourth quarter 2025 revenue of $112.3 million. Net loss attributable to Porch was $(3.5) million, and Adjusted EBITDA was $23.5 million.

In January 2025, the Porch Reciprocal Exchange (“Reciprocal”) was formed as an insurance entity owned by its policyholder-members and not by Porch. While Porch does not own the Reciprocal, it is consolidated for reporting purposes. This earnings release references results generated for Porch shareholders (“Porch Shareholder Interest”), which includes the businesses Porch shareholders own: Insurance Services, Software & Data, and Consumer Services segments, along with corporate functions. This earnings release also includes consolidated results which is Porch Shareholder Interest plus the Reciprocal Segment. The following table presents unaudited financial highlights for Porch Shareholder Interest and consolidated fourth quarter 2025 results ($ in millions).

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Insurance Services Software & Data Consumer Services Corporate2 Porch Shareholder Interest 1 Reciprocal Eliminations Consolidated Revenue $ 75.7 $ 22.3 $ 16.6 $ (2.4 ) $ 112.3 $ 53.2 $ (41.1 ) $ 124.3 Growth n/a 3 % 2 % n/a n/a 24 % Gross Profit 65.1 14.4 14.2 (2.4 ) 91.4 43.4 (39.0 ) 95.7 Growth3 6 % 11 % Gross Margin 86 % 65 % 85 % n/a 81 % 77 % Net income (loss) (3.5 ) 7.8 — 4.3 Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) 29.0 3.7 1.0 (10.2 ) 23.5 Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) Margin4 38 % 16 % 6 % n/a 21 % Cash Flow from Operations5 $ (5.5 ) $ 6.7 $ 1.2

CEO Summary

“Porch had a pivotal year in 2025. We executed our transition to a simpler commission‑ and fee‑based model, delivered outperformance each quarter, and translated that progress into strong cash generation for our shareholders and statutory surplus growth for the Reciprocal. Entering 2026, we’re positioned to further scale Reciprocal Written Premium. Our confidence is reflected in our 2026 Porch Shareholder Interest outlook, which includes $98 million to $105 million of Adjusted EBITDA6 and a target of $600 million of Reciprocal Written Premium7, which would represent 25% year‑over‑year organic growth. We are seeing strong performance across our insurance business from adding new agencies, increasing quote volumes, improving conversion, and the launch of Porch Insurance to add a fundamentally differentiated product for customers. The Reciprocal’s 2025 gross loss ratio of 27% continues to be best-in-class, supported by our unique property data and underwriting,” said Matt Ehrlichman, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Operational Highlights

Top-of-funnel momentum continued with Q4 2025 active agencies and quotes each rising >100% from Q4 2024.

Following targeted actions starting in November, RWP from new customers in November and December accelerated 61% and 104%, respectively, compared to the January 2025 to October 2025 monthly average.

Q4 2025 statutory surplus at the Reciprocal of $155.1 million, increased $49.4 million from Q4 2024. Q4 2025 surplus combined with non-admitted assets of $289.4 million, increased $131.4 million from Q4 2024.

1 “Porch Shareholder Interest” includes the businesses Porch shareholders own: Insurance Services, Software & Data, and Consumer Services segments, along with corporate functions. 2 Corporate includes corporate costs and eliminations relating to intersegment transactions for Revenue and Gross Profit. 3 Porch Shareholder Interest Gross Profit of $91.4 million in Q4 2025 increased 6% or $5.0 million compared to Q4 2024 consolidated Gross Profit of $86.3 million. 4 Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) divided by Revenue. 5 Cash Flow from Operations represents net cash provided by or used in operating activities. See details in the unaudited Supplemental Cash Flow Information section of this release. 6 Porch is not providing a reconciliation of expected Porch Shareholder Interest Adjusted EBITDA for future periods. See “Porch Shareholder Interest Full Year 2026 Financial Outlook" in this release for further details. 7 Porch provides guidance and targets for future periods based on current market conditions, assumptions, and expectations as of the date of this release. Actual results may vary due to a number of factors, and there is no guarantee that we will be able to achieve these results.

The following table presents the Company’s key performance indicators (“KPIs”). Definitions are on page 13 of this release.

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2025 Insurance Services KPIs Reciprocal Written Premium (“RWP”) (in millions) $ 125.7 $ 480.9 Reciprocal Policies Written (in thousands) 49 175 RWP per Policy Written (unrounded) $ 2,569 $ 2,755 Adjusted EBITDA % of RWP1 23 % 21 % Software & Data KPIs Average Number of Companies (in thousands) 23.3 23.8 Annualized Average Revenue per Company (unrounded) $ 3,833 $ 3,897 Consumer Services KPIs Monetized Services (in thousands) 77.5 220.2 Average Revenue per Monetized Service (unrounded) $ 215 $ 311

Balance Sheet Information (unaudited)

The following table provides the components of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, and investments of Porch Shareholder Interest.

(in millions) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents of Porch Shareholder Interest $ 44.7 $ 46.5 Short-term investments of Porch Shareholder Interest 12.6 1.6 Long-term investments of Porch Shareholder Interest 55.4 13.5 Unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, and investments of Porch Shareholder Interest 112.7 61.6 Restricted cash and cash equivalents of Porch Shareholder Interest 8.5 28.2 All cash, cash equivalents, investments, and restricted cash and cash equivalents of Porch Shareholder Interest $ 121.2 $ 89.9

At December 31, 2025, Porch Shareholder Interest cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, and investments was $121.2 million. The increase from December 31, 2024, was driven by Porch Shareholder Interest Cash Flow from Operations of $65.4 million2, primarily from Adjusted EBITDA of $76.6 million and favorable working capital. Porch used $68.0 million of cash to repurchase a portion of the 0.75% Convertible Senior Unsecured Notes due September 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) during the year ended December 31, 2025, including $51.0 million of cash proceeds from the issuance of the 9.00% Convertible Senior Unsecured Notes due May 2030 (the “2030 Notes”). Porch also holds $106 million surplus notes from the Reciprocal, which are eliminated in consolidation. The surplus notes bear interest of SOFR +9.75%.

As of December 31, 2025, outstanding principal for convertible debt was $475.1 million. This includes $134.0 million of the 2030 Notes, $333.3 million of the 6.75% Convertible Senior Secured Notes due October 2028 (the “2028 Notes”), and $7.8 million of the 2026 Notes, which management expects to settle at maturity on September 15, 2026.

In the fourth quarter, net cash used in operating activities for Porch shareholders was $(5.5) million and included cash interest paid on our convertible notes, which is due twice per year in Q4 and Q2.

The Company’s Board of Directors has authorized the Company to repurchase its common stock this year, up to an aggregate amount not to exceed $2.5 million. This is the maximum annual amount permitted under the 2028 Notes indenture.

1 Adjusted EBITDA % of RWP is Insurance Services Adjusted EBITDA divided by RWP. Insurance Services Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section for further details. 2 Porch Shareholder Interest Cash Flow from Operations is consistent with and also referred to as Porch Shareholder Interest Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities.

Porch Shareholder Interest Full Year 2026 Financial Outlook

Financial guidance represents Porch Shareholder Interest, the businesses owned by Porch(1), and does not include the future results of the Reciprocal which is owned by its policyholder-members and not by Porch.

Porch Shareholder Interest full year 2026 guidance is as follows:

Porch Shareholder Interest 2026 Guidance YoY growth range Revenue(2) $475m to $490m (2025: $419m) 13% to 17% Gross Profit(2) $385m to $400m (2025: $344m) 12% to 16% Adjusted EBITDA(2) $98m to $105m (2025: $77m) 28% to 37%

(1) Results in this earnings release reference results generated for Porch shareholders (“Porch Shareholder Interest”), which includes the Insurance Services, Software & Data, and Consumer Services segments, along with corporate functions. These are the businesses which Porch owns. (2) Porch Shareholder Interest Revenue, Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures.

Porch provides full year 2026 guidance based on current market conditions, assumptions, and expectations as of the date of this release. Actual results may vary due to a number of factors, and there is no guarantee that we will be able to achieve these results. Porch is not providing reconciliations of Porch Shareholder Interest expected Revenue, Gross Profit or Adjusted EBITDA for future periods to the most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP because the Company is unable to provide these reconciliations without unreasonable effort because certain information necessary to calculate such measures on a GAAP basis is unavailable or dependent on the timing of future events outside of the Company’s control.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch”) is a new kind of homeowners insurance company. Porch's strategy to win in homeowners insurance is to deploy leading vertical software solutions in select home-related industries, provide the best services for homebuyers including important moving services, leverage unique data for advantaged underwriting, and provide more protection for policyholders.

To learn more about Porch, visit ir.porchgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are considered forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning our financial outlook and guidance, possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “forecast,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “plan,” “scheduled,” “anticipate,” “intend,” or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. You should not put undue reliance on these statements which speak only as of the date hereof. You should understand that the following important factors, among others, could affect our future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements:

expansion plans and opportunities, and managing growth, to build a consumer brand;

the incidence, frequency, and severity of weather events, extensive wildfires, and other catastrophes;

economic conditions, especially those affecting the housing, insurance, and financial markets;

expectations regarding revenue, cost of revenue, operating expenses, and the ability to achieve and maintain future profitability;

existing and developing federal and state laws and regulations, including with respect to insurance, warranty, privacy, information security, data protection, and taxation, and management’s interpretation of and compliance with such laws and regulations;

the structure, availability , and performance of Porch Reciprocal Exchange (the “Reciprocal”)’s and Homeowners of America (“HOA”)’s reinsurance programs to protect against loss and maintain their financial stability ratings and a healthy surplus, the success of which are dependent on a number of factors outside management’s control;

, and performance of Porch Reciprocal Exchange (the “Reciprocal”)’s and Homeowners of America (“HOA”)’s reinsurance programs to protect against loss and maintain their financial stability ratings and a healthy surplus, the success of which are dependent on a number of factors outside management’s control; the possibility that a decline in our share price would result in a negative impact to the Reciprocal’s surplus position and may require further financial support to enable the Reciprocal to meet applicable regulatory requirements and maintain financial stability rating;

uncertainties related to regulatory approval of insurance rates, policy forms, insurance products, license applications, acquisitions of businesses, or strategic initiative, and other matters within the purview of insurance regulators (including the discount associated with the shares contributed to HOA that were subsequently transferred to the Reciprocal in connection with the closing of the sale of HOA to the Reciprocal);

of the sale of HOA to the Reciprocal); the ability of the Company and its affiliates to successfully operate and manage the Reciprocal and our ability to successfully operate our businesses alongside a reciprocal exchange;

our ability to implement our plans, forecasts and other expectations with respect to the Reciprocal and to realize expected synergies and/or convert policyholders from our existing insurance carrier business into policyholders of the Reciprocal;

reliance on strategic, proprietary relationships to provide us with access to personal data and product information, and the ability to use such data and information to increase transaction volume and attract and retain customers;

the ability to develop new, or enhance existing, products, services, and features and bring them to market in a timely manner;

changes in capital requirements, and the ability to access capital when needed to provide statutory surplus;

our ability to timely repay our outstanding indebtedness;

the increased costs and initiatives required to address new legal and regulatory requirements arising from developments related to cybersecurity, privacy, and data governance and the increased costs and initiatives to protect against data breaches, cyber-attacks, virus or malware attacks, or other infiltrations or incidents affecting system integrity, availability, and performance;

attacks, or other infiltrations or incidents affecting system integrity, availability, and performance; retaining and attracting skilled and experienced employees;

costs related to being a public company; and

other risks and uncertainties discussed in Part II, Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in our subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, to be filed with the SEC, as well as those discussed elsewhere in this earnings release, all of which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

We caution you that the foregoing list may not contain all the risks to forward-looking statements made in this release.

You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We have based the forward-looking statements contained in this release primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends we believe may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those described above and elsewhere in this release. We disclaim any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Revisions to Previously Reported Quarterly Financial Information

The Company updated the presentation of quarterly financial information for the second and third quarters of 2025 related to the elimination of certain intercompany transactions between the Reciprocal and Porch. These revisions increase revenue and selling and marketing expense equally on a consolidated basis, and their impacts have grossed-up total assets and liabilities, all of which are reflected in the full year and quarter-to-date financial information in this release. The revisions for the second and third quarters of 2025 will be included in our upcoming 10-K. The revisions had no impact on Porch Shareholder Interest and do not impact consolidated Net Income or Net Loss Attributable to Porch.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA (Loss), Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) Margin, and certain amounts related to Porch Shareholder Interest.

Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of our operating and financial performance, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, to evaluate financial and strategic planning matters, and to establish certain performance goals for incentive programs. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with useful information to evaluate our operating and financial performance and trends and in comparing our financial results with competitors, other similar companies and companies across different industries, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, our definitions and methodology in calculating these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to those used by other companies. In addition, we may modify the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures in the future, and any such modification may be material.

You should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation, as a substitute to or superior to financial performance measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude specified income and expenses, some of which may be significant or material, that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our consolidated financial statements. We may also incur future income or expenses similar to those excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures, and the presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the exercise of management judgment about which income and expenses are included or excluded in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

You should review the tables accompanying this release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. We are not providing reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures for future periods to the most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. We are unable to provide these reconciliations without unreasonable effort because certain information necessary to calculate such measures on a GAAP basis is unavailable or dependent on the timing of future events outside of our control.

Unaudited Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 (dollar amounts in thousands) Insurance Services Software & Data Consumer Services Corporate Eliminations (1) Porch Shareholder Interest Subtotal (2) Reciprocal Segment Eliminations Related to Reciprocal Segment (3) Consolidated Revenue $ 75,685 $ 22,288 $ 16,636 $ — $ (2,356 ) $ 112,253 $ 53,175 $ (41,124 ) $ 124,304 Cost of revenue 10,542 7,883 2,466 — (1 ) 20,890 9,762 (2,082 ) 28,570 Gross Profit 65,143 14,405 14,170 — (2,355 ) 91,363 43,413 (39,042 ) 95,734 Gross Margin 86 % 65 % 85 % — % 100 % 81 % 82 % 95 % 77 % Less: Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 35,560 8,787 10,029 290 (2,355 ) 52,311 4,934 (20,209 ) 37,036 Product and technology 2,781 4,768 1,160 4,245 — 12,954 707 — 13,661 General and administrative (4) 5,299 2,426 3,372 14,477 — 25,574 21,844 (18,833 ) 28,585 Operating income (loss) (19,012 ) — 524 15,928 — 16,452 Other expense (income) (5,656 ) (2 ) (106 ) 9,388 — 3,624 1,232 — 4,856 Income (loss) before income taxes (28,400 ) — (3,100 ) 14,696 — 11,596 Income tax benefit (provision) (378 ) — (378 ) (6,901 ) — (7,279 ) Net income (loss) $ (28,778 ) $ — $ (3,478 ) $ 7,795 $ — 4,317 Less: Net income attributable to the Reciprocal 7,795 Net loss attributable to Porch $ (3,478 ) Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) Reconciliation: Net income (loss) $ (28,778 ) $ (3,478 ) $ 4,317 Less Reconciling items: Net income attributable to the Reciprocal — 7,795 Depreciation and amortization (107 ) (4,752 ) (889 ) (474 ) — (6,222 ) (6,222 ) Stock-based compensation expense (1,542 ) (359 ) (488 ) (6,472 ) — (8,861 ) (8,861 ) Interest expense — (1 ) (10 ) (14,291 ) — (14,302 ) (14,302 ) Income tax provision — — — (378 ) — (378 ) (378 ) Mark-to-market gains (losses) — — 8 3,623 — 3,631 3,631 Other gains and losses (164 ) (123 ) 82 (628 ) — (833 ) (833 ) Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) (5) $ 28,972 $ 3,661 $ 1,012 $ (10,158 ) $ 23,487 $ 23,487

(1) The “Eliminations” column represents eliminations of transactions between the Insurance Services segment, Software & Data segment, Consumer Services segment, and Corporate. (2) The “Porch Shareholder Interest Subtotal” column represents non-GAAP measures that are used by management to evaluate performance. “Porch Shareholder Interest” includes the Insurance Services, Software & Data, and Consumer Services segments as well as Corporate expenses and applicable intercompany eliminations. (3) The “Eliminations Related to Reciprocal Segment” column represents eliminations of transactions between the Reciprocal Segment and other segments or Corporate. (4) Includes $1.8 million provision for doubtful accounts on a consolidated basis. (5) Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) is a non-GAAP measure for the “Corporate,” “Porch Shareholder Interest Subtotal,” and “Consolidated” columns. See Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) sub-section for definition.

