Porch Group Announces Attendance at Upcoming Investor Events

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch”) (Nasdaq: PRCH), a new kind of homeowners insurance company, today announced its upcoming investor event attendance.

Porch Management will be attending and participating in one-on-one and group investor meetings at these upcoming events:

February 27, 2026: KBW Non-Deal Roadshow (Milwaukee)

March 3-4, 2026: Benchmark Non-Deal Roadshow (San Francisco/Los Angeles)

March 9, 2026: Loop Capital 7 th Annual Investor Conference (Virtual)

Annual Investor Conference (Virtual) March 10, 2026: Cantor 2026 Global Technology & Industrial Growth Conference (New York City)

March 18, 2026: B Riley Non-Deal Roadshow (Virtual)

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc., ("Porch") is a new kind of homeowners insurance company. Porch's strategy to win in homeowners insurance is to deploy leading vertical software solutions in select home-related industries, provide the best services for homebuyers including important moving services, leverage unique data for advantaged underwriting, and provide more protection for policyholders.

