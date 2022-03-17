Pontera and SageView Advisory Group Announce Partnership to Enable Advisors to Manage Client Retirement Accounts

$175B AUM Registered Investment Advisory firm SageView partners with Pontera to manage held away assets across wealth management and expanded managed account services

NEW YORK & NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Financial technology company Pontera (formerly FeeX), announced today that it has formed a partnership with SageView Advisory Group, a leading registered investment advisory (RIA) firm with $175 billion in assets under management, to enable its advisors to securely and compliantly manage and trade clients’ retirement accounts.

Held away accounts, including 401(k)s and 403(b)s, have historically been challenging for advisors to manage because they oftentimes live “off platform” and can be difficult for advisors to not only monitor, but truly integrate into their practice. Because of this, advisors who want to help clients with these assets run into compliance, cybersecurity, operational, and supervision challenges. Pontera provides SageView with a SOC 2 certified platform that alleviates these challenges by allowing advisors to manage, monitor and trade their clients’ retirement assets in concert with their other accounts as part of their larger wealth plan in a compliant and secure way.

“SageView has long been an industry leader in financial advice: both as a retirement plan advisor helping plan sponsors and a wealth manager helping individuals. Our partnership bridges those two businesses by allowing their advisors to provide critical, value-driven services to plan sponsors and their participants directly,” said Dave Goldman, Pontera’s Chief Business Officer. “With Pontera, SageView advisors will be able to offer tailored discretionary financial management to individuals within their 401(k) accounts that incorporates the entirety of their assets and individual circumstances in a way that was not possible before.”

Pontera also enables advisors to provide a more complete suite of services to their clients, unlocking asset location opportunities, reducing compliance and security risks and providing a more streamlined client experience across all accounts. Studies have shown that professionally managed accounts outperform self-directed accounts by 3% or more annually, net of fees.

“Advisors must be able to present a comprehensive plan that delivers the best possible solution for their clients,” said Jim Dario, Head of Wealth Management at SageView Advisory Group. “And this is extremely difficult to do without incorporating a client’s held away accounts, which often make up a significant portion of their assets. Partnering with Pontera allows us to provide advisors the additional tools they need to support their clients’ goals of creating long term value and a more comfortable retirement.”

Individual investors who are interested in learning more about the service should speak with their financial advisor or visit sageviewadvisory.com.

About Pontera

Pontera (formerly FeeX) is a Fintech company that aspires to be the bridge to a better retirement for millions of Americans by enabling financial advisors to manage, trade and report on their clients’ held away accounts, including 401(k)s, 403(b)s, HSAs and more. The platform is designed to work across account types and integrate seamlessly into existing technology to help advisors improve their clients’ financial outcomes. Founded in 2012 as FeeX, Pontera is headquartered in New York City. The company recently announced it has raised $80 million across three funding rounds led by Lightspeed Venture Partners. Learn more at Pontera.com.

About SageView Advisory Group

SageView Advisory Group is an SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm (RIA) serving retirement plan sponsors and individuals throughout the United States since 1989. SageView advises on 401(k), 403(b), 457, defined benefit and deferred compensation plans, and provides comprehensive wealth management services to individuals and families. SageView is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and has more than 30 offices nationwide.

SageView Advisory Group, LLC is a Registered Investment Advisor. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where SageView Advisory Group, LLC and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No advice may be rendered by SageView Advisory Group, LLC unless a client service agreement is in place.

