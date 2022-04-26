Pontera and Prime Capital Investment Advisors Announce Partnership to Enable Financial Advisors to Manage Clients’ Held Away Retirement Accounts

RIA firm Prime Capital Investment Advisors partners with Pontera to enable advisors to securely and compliantly trade clients’ held away accounts, including 401(k)s, 403(b)s, and more.

NEW YORK & OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pontera, the Fintech company that creates a bridge to a better retirement by allowing financial advisors to trade and manage retirement assets in a secure and compliant manner, today announced a partnership with Prime Capital Investment Advisors (PCIA). This partnership will enable PCIA’s 120 advisors to securely manage clients’ retirement accounts without assuming custody.

“Held away accounts, including 401(k)s, are the primary means of retirement savings for many Americans,” said Dave Goldman, Pontera’s Chief Business Officer. “Individuals concerned about their retirement are seeking financial advice on these assets at historic levels. Through this partnership, PCIA’s advisors can now securely manage clients’ retirement accounts and provide truly comprehensive wealth management.”

According to a 2021 Schwab 401(k) study, 61% of participants believe their financial situation warrants advice on retirement planning. This figure has increased from 50% of participants in 2020. More than one third of those respondents want advice on how to invest a 401(k).

“Advisors have typically shied away from managing held away assets, due to the limited options to do so securely and compliantly,” said Glenn Spencer, CEO of Prime Capital Investment Advisors. “Through our partnership with Pontera, PCIA’s advisors will now be able to integrate clients’ retirement accounts into a comprehensive wealth management plan.”

About Pontera



Pontera (formerly FeeX) is a Fintech company on a mission to be the bridge to a better retirement for millions of Americans by enabling financial advisors to manage, trade and report on their clients’ held away accounts, including 401(k)s, 403(b)s, HSAs and more. The platform is designed to work across account types and integrate seamlessly into existing technology to help advisors improve their clients’ financial outcomes. Founded in 2012 as FeeX, Pontera is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at Pontera.com.

About Prime Capital Investment Advisors



Prime Capital Investment Advisors provides a client-centric team approach to full-service financial planning, including fee-based asset management and wealth management through its Prime Capital Wealth Management brand. Through its Qualified Plan Advisors brand, the firm also provides retirement plan advisory services, as well as plan participant education. PCIA currently has 36 locations throughout the United States, with investment advisor representatives serving clients across the nation. Advisory services offered through Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC. (“PCIA”), a Registered Investment Adviser. PCIA doing business as Qualified Plan Advisors (“QPA”) and Prime Capital Wealth Management (“PCWM”). For more information, visit www.pciawealth.com.

